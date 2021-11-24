1h ago

Damaging winds with gusts up to 100km/h expected for the Western Cape

accreditation
The Western Cape can expect extreme weather conditions.
The SA Weather Service has advised the Disaster Risk Management Centre that Cape Town will experience damaging winds over the next few days.

The forecast predicts strong to gale-force south-easterly to easterly winds (70 to 80km/h) and gusts of between 90 and 100km/h.

The City of Cape Town said its services were on standby to deal with any impacts related to the predicted weather warning.

Impact-based warnings: 

- Yellow level 4 warning for coastal wind resulting in the disruption of small harbours along the coastline is expected between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay, including the adjacent coastal areas, until Saturday.

- Yellow level 4 warning for interior wind resulting in structural damage is expected over the eastern interior of the Namakwa District Municipality in the Northern Cape, and eastern interior of the Western Cape until Saturday

Fire danger warnings: 

- Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the Matzikama and Saldanha Bay local municipalities in the Western Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate. 

Mpumalanga will see morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east in the early morning.

The North West and Free State will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be cool in the south and along the coastal areas at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming north-westerly in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy over the interior at first as well as along the south coast by the afternoon, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, reaching gale to strong gale between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy along the coast with light rain expected east of Cape St Francis, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy in places over interior from the evening. 

The wind along the coast will be fresh easterly, becoming strong from the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain.

KwaZulu-Natal will see morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool but cold in places in the west. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly becoming easterly south of Mandeni by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate. 

The forecast for 25 November.

