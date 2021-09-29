1h ago

Damning SIU report on Digital Vibes reads like a 'mafia movie' - DA

Jason Felix
Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images
  • The DA says the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) report into the health department's contract with Digital Vibes was long overdue.
  • UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the SIU investigation should serve as a stern warning to all in government.
  • Chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health Kenneth Jacobs was expected to arrange a committee meeting with health minister Joe Phaahla.

The Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) report into the health department's contract with Digital Vibes paints a picture of a mafia state, not a constitutional democracy.

This is according to the DA, who, along with other opposition parties, added its voice to the much talked about SIU investigation into the national Department of Health's (NDOH) contract with Digital Vibes.

READ | Digital Vibes: Inside SIU's case against Mkhize - ignoring Cabinet resolutions, processes manipulated

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the release of the SIU's final report into the department's R150 million contract with Digital Vibes. The report recommended criminal charges against the former acting director-general.

The department initially contracted Digital Vibes for the National Health Insurance (NHI) campaign in 2019, which was when former health minister Zweli Mkhize reportedly pressured officials to appoint the company for the contract.

Their work was expanded to include communications on Covid-19. The firm scored R35 million before the department approved its work.

DA spokesperson on health Siviwe Gwarube said the report had been long overdue given that it was handed to Ramaphosa four months ago.

"This report reads like a mafia movie and not something that would come out of a constitutional democracy. Criminal investigations must now begin against who we now call the Digital Vibes Four which includes Mkhize, Director-General Dr Sandile Buthelezi as well as the Deputy-Director General, Dr Anban Pillay, and the department's chief financial officer, Ian Van Der Merwe," she said.

Gwarube also called on Minister of Health Joe Phaahla to clean up the rot in the department with the immediate removal of all those "implicated in the Digital Vibes corruption scandal pending a criminal investigation".

Chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health Kenneth Jacobs welcomed the SIU's report.

"The committee will, among other things, hear the department's plan of action following the release of the report," Jacobs said.

READ | 'Evidence pointing to criminal action' - SIU says Mkhize can still be charged for Digital Vibes saga

In a statement, Jacobs said he would also write to Phaahla to arrange a meeting for the committee to receive a briefing from the department on the report.

As Parliament is on recess, Jacobs was expected to write to the Chair of Chairs to request permission for the committee to convene this meeting.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the SIU investigation should serve as a stern warning to the NDOH and all government departments and municipalities.

"It is becoming clearer by the day that very senior people have their hands in the cookie jar and no matter which direction you look - up or down, left or right - senior government leaders are either embroiled in or tainted by corruption or alleged corruption. The questions regarding the SIU report that now remain are that, if government coffers have been raided to the tune of billions and billions of rands and some money (also from Bosasa and others) was even allegedly channelled to the ruling party, what steps will be taken to recoup the stolen monies, and will there be any prosecutions," he said.

The SIU argued that irregular expenditure amounting to approximately R150 million and fruitless and wasteful expenditure amounting to between R72 million and R80 million was incurred by the department.

Before releasing its final report, the SIU also found that former health minister Zweli Mkhize deliberately ignored a Cabinet decision when he allowed Digital Vibes to be appointed to conduct communication work on the NHI.

In June 2019, Cabinet resolved that the Government Communications Information System (GCIS) would be responsible for rolling out the NHI's communication strategy.

GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron said to stamp out corruption, complete transparency was required.

READ | Digital Vibes: National Treasury tried to block rigged tender, SIU tells Parliament

"There should be no place to hide for those who concoct corrupt schemes which defraud the public purse, and the publication of the report shines the light directly on those who need to be shamed. The report is damning of the former minister, the former acting DG and of course those who were the ostensible owners of Digital Vibes," Herron said.

Freedom Front Plus MP Philip van Staden said Ramaphosa's delay in making the document public was unacceptable.

"The Freedom Front Plus has, over the last few months, repeated its efforts in the National Assembly and health portfolio committee to apply pressure on the president to release the report. It was clear from the start that more people were involved in the Digital Vibes scandal as was initially suspected. Those individuals are still sitting in the department receiving full salaries," he said.

digital vibessiujoe phaahlacyril ramaphosazweli mkhizepoliticsfraud
