Dancing till the dust fills the space: Rieldans promotes Afrikaans while keeping heritage intact

The rieldans is one of South Africa's most ancient dances.

It's a dance that's performed in a quirky, yet energetic way and it's mostly performed in the rural parts of the Western and Northern Cape.

The dance is "very much a part of Afrikaans and has contributed to the development and promotion of the language", says Jan Isaacs who runs a rieldans group.

Dance has been part of the DNA of all South Africans for centuries. And if there's one dance that hasn't lost its beat, it's the rieldans.

Not only has it stood the test of time, it has helped keep Afrikaans alive.

In the dusty streets of rural communities in the Northern Cape, young girls and boys show off their frantic, and certainly energetic, footwork in celebrating culture.

Rieldans is a Khoisan word for an ancient celebratory dance performed by the San, Nama and Khoi people.

It is one of the oldest styles in South Africa and it is performed at an energetic pace, requiring fancy footwork that can be challenging, even for the best of dancers.

Jan Isaacs runs a small rieldans group in Calvinia in the Northern Cape.

His group, Boesmanland Bitterbessies, aims to promote the rieldans and strengthen its impact on Afrikaans.

"It is the oldest dance in South Africa. It is by and large very much a part of Afrikaans and has contributed to the development and promotion of the language. It has a strong impact on the Afrikaans language. It belongs to Afrikaans. It's part of it. It promotes different Afrikaans cultures through dance and music. There are different types of dances, and that must be preserved," he said.

Isaacs believes rieldans dancers have a much bigger impact on Afrikaans because they are "actively defending it".

"Rieldans originates from good Afrikaans music. It is absolutely strong in Afrikaans. It adds to the growth of Afrikaans. We are fighting hard for rieldans to be promoted, and I think it has not taken its rightful place in the South African context. Indirectly and directly, it promotes our language" he said.

Initially, the name of the dance did not contain the word "riel". It was borrowed from "reel". It is a Scottish dance and in Afrikaans, the dance became known as the "riel".

The dance has been dubbed the oldest entertainment form that's used as a social, cultural and educational tool by the Khoisan people.



The rieldans is a dance of celebration that's done around the campfire to celebrate "whatever achievements", Isaacs says.

He says it can be used to celebrate a good harvest... anything really goes.

In later years, Isaacs said, it also became the dance of farmworkers.

And the daily tasks of farm labourers are often portrayed during the dance. For instance, harvesting vegetables (kneeling on the ground) are used in the rieldans, Isaacs said.

In recent years, national competitions made the rieldans popular while celebrating the ancient history of the San, Nama, and Khoi cultures.

With a touch of modern flair, the rieldans found a new contemporary expression that could resonate with a younger hip crowd.

What's even more enticing is that rieldans music features accompanying instruments, such as the guitar and violin.

Before the newer instruments, a tin guitar made out of an empty oil tin, a piece of wood and strings were used. Sometimes, a banjo, accordion or mouth organ were used to get the dancing started.

While modern musicals add a different flavour to the rieldans, the traditional outfits commonly associated with the working class keep their historic significance intact.

Whichever way you look at it, this dance forms every part of Afrikaans. It will always be a part of Afrikaans," he said.





