Danny Jordaan rape accuser demands justice from President Ramaphosa

A woman who accused Danny Jordaan of rape has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding justice.

She claims Jordaan raped her more than 28 years ago at a hotel.

#NotInMyName says she must be given psychological and monetary assistance.

For the past three years, Jennifer Ferguson has fought for justice after allegedly being raped by South African Football Association (SAFA) boss Danny Jordaan. Ferguson alleged in October 2017 that Jordaan raped her at a Nelson Mandela Bay hotel room nearly 28 years ago.



She opened a rape case against him in 2018, but has so far not seen any justice. Jordaan has denied the charges.

An exasperated Ferguson and the organisation #NotInMyName have now written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Gauteng police head Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, and the Gauteng SA Human Rights Commission head Buang Jones over the handling of sexual assault cases in the country.

In their letter, the organisation said while the case was opened in Parkview, Gauteng, it has now been transferred to Gqeberha.

"We have heard the South African Police Service making subtle noises about the matter being transferred from Parkview police station in Johannesburg before it was transferred to Port Elizabeth," said #NotInMyName Secretary-General Themba Masango.

"Is the South African Police Service in Gqeberha different from the SAPS in Gauteng? Did the matter die in Gqeberha? There seems to be coordinated silence from that time, several years ago until now. The South African Football Association even rushed to announce that it stands with Danny Jordaan. How come? We are still asking questions."

Masango said Ramaphosa had categorised gender-based violence as a pandemic just like Covid-19.

"How come sexual assault can be a pandemic that we do not want to address? Is it because of Mr Jordaan's influence at SAFA and his proximity to politicians? We expected all allegations of rape to be taken seriously."

Masango added that issues around sexual violence were only dealt with in seminars and conferences while victims suffered and received no assistance.

The organisation called for Jordaan's resignation from SAFA while investigations continued.

They also want Ferguson to be given psychological and financial support, "... for the many years of her life wasted as she pursues justice while being ignored".