Danville Smith the first ANC member in the Western Cape to step aside

Danville Smith voluntarily stepped aside amid allegations of corruption.

Smith denies the allegations, but says he will honour the party's instructions.

ANC Western Cape convener, Lerumo Kalako, says the party commends Smith for stepping aside.

Danville Smith has voluntarily stepped aside as an ANC member of the Western Cape provincial legislature, in line with the party's national executive committee (NEC) resolution.

He is the first party member in the province to do so.

It follows allegations of corruption levelled against Smith. Last month, Smith appeared in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on corruption charges and was released on a warning.

During a media briefing on Thursday, in which he announced he was stepping aside, Smith denied the charges.

"Up until now, I have been a loyal member of the ANC and remain one in good standing. Given that I am a loyal member of the ANC and in the face of these politically-driven charges, I have decided to step aside voluntarily, with immediate effect," he said.

Smith's court appearance in April came after a lengthy Hawks investigation into irregularities at the Cederberg municipality, where he served as speaker until 2016.

It is alleged Smith was involved in various corruption scandals.

Smith is due back in court on 19 May.

"I am innocent of these charges. They are false. I will never engage nor condone acts of corruption. But I welcome the opportunity, and perhaps the only opportunity, to clear my name in a court of law," he said.

The party's NEC gave all provinces 30 days to submit a list of members facing corruption and other serious charges. They either had to step aside or face possible suspension.

Smith's name was cited in the list submitted to the NEC.

The NEC resolution resulted from the ruling party's efforts to clean its battered image and win back public trust.

The ANC's Western Cape convener, Lerumo Kalako, said the party commends Smith for stepping aside.

"Smith is a disciplined member of the ANC. No one forced him to step aside or anything like that. He decided to voluntarily leave, and we commend him for doing the right thing," he said.

