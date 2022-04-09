53m ago

Dark and Lovely relaxer products recalled, could cause hair breakage and scalp irritation

Cebelihle Mthethwa
NCC recalls Dark and Lovely relaxer that may lead to hair damage for a full refund (Supplied by NCC)
  • Loreal has recalled some Dark and Lovely relaxer products.
  • An isolated production incident led to an imbalance in the active raw material.
  • Consumers are urged to return the affected products to the point of sale for a refund.

Loreal is recalling some of its 125ml tubs of Dark and Lovely Precise Diamond Straight and Shine relaxer after an isolated production incident led to an imbalance in the active raw material.

Using the recalled product could cause increased hair breakage and scalp irritation.

Products from batch numbers 87UD00 and 87UD01 have been recalled.

The product was distributed nationally and exported to Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, eSwatini, Zambia and Madagascar.

READ | 20 million KOO and Hugo's canned products to be recalled

"We urge South Africans who are in possession of Dark and Lovely Precise Diamond Straight and Shine relaxer 125 ml tub[s], to return the product [to] the point of purchase for a refund," acting consumer commissioner at the National Consumer Commission, Thezi Mabuza, said.

Loreal informed the commission of 22 consumer complaints.


NCC recalls Dark and Lovely relaxer that may cause hair damage for a full refund (Supplied by NCC)


"The Consumer Protection Act requires that manufacturers and producers of products produce and supply goods and products [that] are of good quality and free of defects. We urge suppliers and manufactures to prioritise consumer safety at all times. The commission is monitoring the recall, based on its recall guidelines," Mabuza added.


