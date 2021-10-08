10m ago

add bookmark

DA's 'appetite for power' is appalling - Western Cape municipality wins case against provincial DA

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell
Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell
PHOTO: Deon Raath
  • Kannaland municipality in the Western Cape says the provincial government's "interference" in its affairs has failed following a High Court judgment on Thursday.
  • The High Court dismissed Local Government MEC Anton Bredell's application against Kannaland officials for contempt of court.
  • Bredell said all his department's work at the council was done in the interests of its residents.

The Western Cape's Kannaland municipality says the DA's "interference" in its work has failed, after a High Court judgment dismissed the provincial government's application against a group of Kannaland officials and political office bearers.

Reacting to the judgment delivered on Thursday, the municipality lambasted the DA-led provincial government, accusing it of being interested in nothing but power.

The municipality said in a statement:

The DA's insatiable appetite for power at all and at any cost is appalling. The party will forge a self-serving coalition with another as it condemns its very partner for corruption and inability.

"And it will grope another to rise to power in one municipality, while it undermines that partner in another municipality a few minutes and a few kilometres away in bed with the ANC in Kannaland against Icosa [Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa]; in bed with Icosa in Oudtshoorn against the ANC... until it lost both Kannaland and Oudtshoorn before reflecting in amazement about what might possibly have gone wrong."

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell instituted contempt of court proceedings against officials at Kannaland, accusing the debt-ridden council of unlawfully appointing a raft of new political staff as well as engaging in other "potentially financially prejudicial and unlawful transactions that threaten to further destabilise the municipality".

The Little Karoo council has been under administration since 2018.

It had been run by coalitions between Icosa, the DA and the ANC. The region is an Icosa stronghold.

'Considering our options'

The municipality owed Eskom at least R19 million in unpaid electricity debt.

In a statement on Thursday, Bredell said he noted the court outcome, adding that he was concerned about the municipality's Eskom debt and the fact that the municipality was currently operating off an unfunded budget for 2021/2022.

The council had, in addition, failed to submit its annual financial statements within the prescribed timeframes, he said.

Bredell said:

My department and I have acted in the best interests of the community of Kannaland at all times, following years of deterioration and financial mismanagement. Without the provincial government's actions and the financial and technical support provided since 2016, service delivery would have failed.

"We stand by our actions. We are reviewing the judgment and considering our options moving forward."

Meanwhile, the municipality said it would take action against the administrator and Bredell "to recover wasteful and fruitless expenditure on their watch".

"The illegal intervention failed. The illegal intervention spoiled. The illegal intervention harmed. Kannaland wants compensation for real and quantifiable damage and the democratic right to govern itself. Pretty simple demands. Should not be necessary to even ask."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daanton bredellwestern capecape townpoliticscourtsgovernanceservice delivery
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
15% - 1460 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2642 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
57% - 5346 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.94
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.33
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.26
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,756.24
+0.0%
Silver
22.49
-0.5%
Palladium
1,997.00
+1.7%
Platinum
994.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
81.95
+1.4%
Top 40
58,958
+0.4%
All Share
65,477
+0.5%
Resource 10
60,610
+1.2%
Industrial 25
83,358
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,267
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo