DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis launches his campaign to be mayor of Cape Town

  • The DA's Cape Town candidate, Geordin Hill-Lewis, has launched his bid to become mayor.
  • Hill-Lewis vowed to get more done, especially for residents living in impoverished areas.
  • He also praised the current mayor, Dan Plato.

The DA's Cape Town mayoral candidate, Geordin Hill-Lewis, heaped praise on the current mayor, Dan Plato.

He described Plato as a champion, who took the party through difficult times.

On Sunday, Hill-Lewis was in Bonteheuwel to launch his official campaign to become the next mayor of the Mother City.

Hill-Lewis, currently an MP and party spokesperson on finance, said he attended his first DA meeting in June 2004 at the Bonteheuwel home of party councillor Theresa Thompson.

In what many in the DA's City of Cape Town caucus saw as a surprise, Hill-Lewis was announced as the DA's man, ahead of candidates like the incumbent Plato.

"Today, I receive the baton of being your mayoral candidate from another one of Cape Town's champions. During some of the stormiest political times in our recent history, mayor Dan Plato had the courage to go where most feared to tread. Dan, I am proud to follow the path that you have laid out, and I honour you for the enormous contribution you made to the progress of Cape Town," Hill-Lewis said.

Despite not making the cut, Plato told News24 earlier this month he would support Hill-Lewis.

Hill-Lewis, Plato and former DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela had been vying for the mayoral position since April this year.

Madikizela dropped out of the race after he was involved in a controversy surrounding his qualifications. He subsequently resigned from his position.

Hill-Lewis said the DA is a party "of getting things done".

"It is precisely because of the hard work of people like Dan Plato that we all know that Cape Town is already the best-run local government in South Africa. Because of the outright DA majority that governs this city, Cape Town is one of the only governments in South Africa that gets things done.

"The DA in Cape Town doesn't sit on the sidelines to try and divide people on the basis of race or religion. Instead, we get the delivery done for everyone. The DA in Cape Town doesn't make empty promises about an honest and clean government. We simply get it done," he said.

Hill-Lewis said he would earn voters' trust the old-fashioned way.

"Not by simply asking for it, but by demonstrating that I am ready to get more done than ever before for the people of Cape Town. Doing more starts with doing the basics better. As your mayor, I will work day and night to bring better service delivery to every resident of Cape Town. No matter where you live, every Capetonian must see your potholes being fixed, your refuse being collected, and your streetlights being repaired," he said.

He said more must be done for Capetonians residing in impoverished areas, like Delft, Lavender Hill, Manenberg, Langa and Gugulethu.

"I want every resident to see and feel the DA difference. Too many still experience the biting cold of poverty, unemployment and indignity. We must get more done," he said.

