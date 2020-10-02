1h ago

DA's Makashule Gana facing disciplinary hearing for social media posts 'supporting alcohol ban'

Qaanitah Hunter
Makashule Gana.
Deon Raath
  • DA Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana is facing a disciplinary hearing by the DA's federal legal commission.
  • He has been charged for posts on social media that are said to have been against the party position.
  • The hearing is being chaired by advocate Jannie van Vuuren, Senior Counsel.

DA Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana is fighting a disciplinary hearing in which he is accused of failing to tow the party line by taking to social media in support of the alcohol ban during the Covid-19 lockdown, among other charges.

Gana is facing the second day of his disciplinary hearing, which started on Thursday, by the party's federal legal commission.

The party has charged him for a slew of posts on social media which, it is claimed, has been contrary to the DA's position.

The hearing was being held remotely and was being chaired by advocate Jannie van Vuuren.

One of the charges against Gana is for posting on social media that the liquor ban should remain in place during the nationwide lockdown put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19. This happened while the DA was lobbying for the alcohol ban to be lifted, citing the loss of jobs in the sector.

Lifted

News24 reported in August that Gana said the alcohol ban should be lifted only at the beginning of September while the party argued that the ban was illogical.

He was also said to be facing charges for tweeting in support of the South African National Defence Force during the lockdown when the party had criticised their harsh behaviour.

Efforts to get comment on the matter from the head of the DA's federal legal commission Glynnis Breytenbach were unsuccessful.

Gana has opposed all the charges against him and his supporters in the party claimed it was an effort to purge outspoken black leaders in the party.

He would not comment on the matter but has taken to social media saying he believed he had a solid defence to the charges.

Gana took to Facebook on Thursday after the first day of the hearing, saying it was a long day of listening.

"This too shall pass. It's part of the game," he also wrote.

Gana said he would defend himself against the charges.

Piffle

"It's been a highly emotional day, Tomorrow is a big day. My case will be heard by the FLC.

"Just concluded my preparations. It's important that as a leader I subject myself to internal discipline, to face the charges brought against me and to come face to face with my accusers. Regardless of how one feels about the charges, it's important to respect the internal institutions. One of our former leader called the charges 'piffle'. It is what it is. This name I will defend it with all I have," Gana wrote on social media on Wednesday.

Two DA insiders said they believed this was an effort to purge black leaders in the party.

Another DA insider, however, said it was unacceptable for Gana to have opposed the party line publicly.

The DA was facing internal woes ahead of its elective congress at the end of October.

