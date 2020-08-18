DA's Nazley Sharif tells of objectification at Parliament, as Women's Day debate marred by heckling

DA MP Nazley Sharif shared her experiences of being objectified since becoming an MP during a Women's Day debate.

During her speech, she was heckled by ANC MP Khaya Magaxa.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said he also threatened her.

A debate about Women's Day was marred when a male MP heckled a female MP who spoke of the objectification she has experienced since becoming an MP.

On Tuesday in the National Assembly's annual debate on Women's Day, DA MP Nazley Sharif, who was elected to Parliament for the first time last year, spoke of her personal experiences of objectification by males.

"I remember being elected to Parliament and immediately I was being objectified by my fellow male MPs, grabbing my wrist, touching my hair or moving past me and grabbing my waist because they need support," she said.

"Even here, in these corridors as a young MP who happens to be a woman, I am not equal," she said.

At this point, ANC MP Khaya Magaxa heckled her. On the YouTube broadcast of the sitting, it was unclear what he said.

Sharif continued: "Before we preach equality, let us start by holding ourselves accountable.

"We cannot stand on this podium and pretend to care and then perpetuate patriarchy outside."

She said you cannot write speeches about gender-based violence if you're not prepared to unlearn toxic masculinity.

As she left the podium, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone raised a point of order about Magaxa's heckling. She said:

The gentleman at the back, and I use the term gentleman very liberally, is the reason there is a hashtag called Men Are Trash.

Magaxa was still yelling, but again this was inaudible on the broadcast.

House chairperson Grace Boroto said what Mazzone raised wasn't a point of order.

"Honourable members, can we respect this debate," said Boroto, while Magaxa was still going and pointing a finger angrily at Mazzone.

Threats

"He's actually now threatening me!" said Mazzone, as she and DA MP Phumzile van Damme got up.

"Do you want to take this outside, is this what you're saying?" Mazzone said.

Magaxa said: "Don't think you can do that to me."

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said Magaxa and Mazzone should respect the debate.



"That is not how we start a women's debate," said Boroto, as she repeated her call for order.

The next speaker was EFF MP Veronica Mente, who said: "We have just witnessed how a man can undermine a woman in the chamber."

Later NFP MP Munzoor Shaik-Emam, who's usually very critical of the DA, said about Sharif's speech: "If it starts in Parliament, the highest legislative body in the country, what do you expect on the ground? We are supposed to be the protectors and supposed to be leaders."

In February, two male MPs, the ANC's Boy Mamabolo and EFF leader Julius Malema, were criticised for politicising allegations of domestic abuse to score political points during the debate on the State of the Nation Address.