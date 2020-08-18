1h ago

add bookmark

DA's Nazley Sharif tells of objectification at Parliament, as Women's Day debate marred by heckling

Jan Gerber
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA MP Nazley Sharif.
DA MP Nazley Sharif.
Jan Gerber
  • DA MP Nazley Sharif shared her experiences of being objectified since becoming an MP during a Women's Day debate.
  • During her speech, she was heckled by ANC MP Khaya Magaxa.
  • DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said he also threatened her.

A debate about Women's Day was marred when a male MP heckled a female MP who spoke of the objectification she has experienced since becoming an MP.

On Tuesday in the National Assembly's annual debate on Women's Day, DA MP Nazley Sharif, who was elected to Parliament for the first time last year, spoke of her personal experiences of objectification by males.

"I remember being elected to Parliament and immediately I was being objectified by my fellow male MPs, grabbing my wrist, touching my hair or moving past me and grabbing my waist because they need support," she said.

"Even here, in these corridors as a young MP who happens to be a woman, I am not equal," she said.

READ | Mabuza sick again, can't answer questions in Parliament

At this point, ANC MP Khaya Magaxa heckled her. On the YouTube broadcast of the sitting, it was unclear what he said.

Sharif continued: "Before we preach equality, let us start by holding ourselves accountable.

"We cannot stand on this podium and pretend to care and then perpetuate patriarchy outside."

She said you cannot write speeches about gender-based violence if you're not prepared to unlearn toxic masculinity.

As she left the podium, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone raised a point of order about Magaxa's heckling. She said:

The gentleman at the back, and I use the term gentleman very liberally, is the reason there is a hashtag called Men Are Trash.

Magaxa was still yelling, but again this was inaudible on the broadcast.

House chairperson Grace Boroto said what Mazzone raised wasn't a point of order.

"Honourable members, can we respect this debate," said Boroto, while Magaxa was still going and pointing a finger angrily at Mazzone.

Threats

"He's actually now threatening me!" said Mazzone, as she and DA MP Phumzile van Damme got up.

"Do you want to take this outside, is this what you're saying?" Mazzone said.

Magaxa said: "Don't think you can do that to me." 

Subscribe | Enjoy our news? Sign up for our premium offerings

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said Magaxa and Mazzone should respect the debate.

"That is not how we start a women's debate," said Boroto, as she repeated her call for order.

The next speaker was EFF MP Veronica Mente, who said: "We have just witnessed how a man can undermine a woman in the chamber."

Later NFP MP Munzoor Shaik-Emam, who's usually very critical of the DA, said about Sharif's speech: "If it starts in Parliament, the highest legislative body in the country, what do you expect on the ground? We are supposed to be the protectors and supposed to be leaders."

In February, two male MPs, the ANC's Boy Mamabolo and EFF leader Julius Malema, were criticised for politicising allegations of domestic abuse to score political points during the debate on the State of the Nation Address.

Related Links
Femicide | Govt should respond to gender abuse with the same vigour as Covid-19, say activists
GBV: 'Show up in ways that make it harder for the trash to be trash' - experts tell men
Three GBV bills finally on their way to Parliament after Cabinet approval
Read more on:
nazley sharifkhaya magaxaparliament
Lottery
1 person wins R348k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
57% - 4612 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 1000 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
30% - 2416 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

14h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.31
(+1.03)
ZAR/GBP
22.92
(+0.08)
ZAR/EUR
20.66
(+0.63)
ZAR/AUD
12.54
(+0.73)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.57)
Gold
2004.07
(+1.08)
Silver
28.04
(+2.69)
Platinum
960.00
(+1.37)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+1.30)
Palladium
2182.01
(+2.05)
All Share
57025.16
(-0.71)
Top 40
52738.12
(-0.76)
Financial 15
10162.46
(+1.95)
Industrial 25
74887.75
(-0.54)
Resource 10
59032.13
(-1.98)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20231.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo