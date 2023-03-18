1h ago

DA's urgent application to halt EFF shutdown dismissed, but court interdicts any violence

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Julius Malema
Julius Malema
Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
  • The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has interdicted the EFF from shutting down schools, businesses and public roads as part of its nationwide protests on Monday.
  • The DA approached the court on Friday to declare the planned shutdown unlawful.
  • The court handed down judgment electronically on Saturday morning.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed the DA's urgent court application to have the EFF's national shutdown on Monday declared unlawful.

The court did, however, prohibit the EFF, its members, employees and officials from shutting down schools, retail stores, businesses, trade and public roads. The ruling also prohibits the EFF from promoting, instigating or organising the blocking of roads or railway lines and any unlawful conduct, as well as inciting violence.

The DA approached the Gauteng High Court on Friday, asking it to declare the shutdown itself unlawful in as far as it wasn't protected under a notice granted in terms of the Gatherings Act.

Judge Leicester Adams also ordered the EFF to inform its "members, employees and officials as well as all persons to whom it had given notice of the national shutdown" of the court order through social media, by email and by all other appropriate means available to it, by no later than 17:00 on Saturday.

No order regarding costs were made.

READ | EFF shutdown: Only way to get me out of office is by a vote... not anarchy and disorder, says Ramaphosa

Earlier, the Western Cape High Court granted an urgent interdict and ordered the EFF and its supporters not to harm or threaten people and businesses during their protests. Judge Mark Sher issued a list of conditions after the City of Cape Town and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde applied for the interdict.

The City and Winde said threats of harm had escalated since the City granted its march permit on 7 March.

Judge Sher ordered that the permitted march on Monday should comply with the law, including the Regulation of Gatherings Act and the terms and conditions of the City's permit.

The EFF has urged South Africans to take to the streets on Monday over load shedding and have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

The party also warned businesses to close on the day or risk being looted.


