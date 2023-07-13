Dashcam arsonist believed to be one of 2 men arrested for truck attacks in Mpumalanga

On Thursday afternoon, police confirmed two men linked to the torching of trucks in Mpumalanga had been arrested.

Since Sunday, 18 trucks have been attacked and destroyed in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal in what police say is a coordinated and organised operation.

It is believed one of the men arrested is the same suspect caught on dash cam video torching the truck.

Police confirmed two men, aged 27 and 29, were arrested at their homes on Thursday morning.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the first suspect was arrested on a farm in Piet Retief with the assistance of a private security firm and the other was arrested in Ermelo.

Their arrests follow the torching of nine trucks in Mpumalanga since Sunday.

Nationwide, 21 trucks have been attacked since 9 July, with the majority of the attacks recorded in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, with three trucks targeted in Limpopo.

The dash cam arsonist

It is believed one of the men arrested is the same suspect who was caught on dash cam setting one of the trucks ablaze.

News24 reported in the video, the driver is seen responding to the man who orders him to open the door and leave the vehicle.

The arsonist asks the driver in isiZulu if he is refusing to get out of the vehicle, to which the driver responds: "No, I am not refusing."

As the driver climbs out of the truck, the suspect enters and after seemingly driving it a couple of metres, he sets the truck alight before jumping out.

This is the same suspect who was allegedly apprehended by private security company the Anti-Crime Security Unit (ACSU).

After trucks belonging to a client of theirs were burnt around 05:30 on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo, the Mpumalanga-based security company set out to see if they could find the suspects.

Receiving the dash cam footage, they started to circulate the image with hopes of getting someone to identify the suspect, ACSU operations manager Bester Maree told News24.

At around 18:00 on Wednesday evening, ACSU received information it was able to verify.

Maree said they went to the suspect's address just outside of Piet Retief, hoping to effect an arrest. Realising he was not at home, the security officers waited.

The suspect was arrested when he arrived home in the early morning hours of Thursday.

According to Maree, the suspect was then handed over to police in Piet Retief.

Commenting on the arrests, national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola said the net was closing in on those behind the attacks.

He added:

Police are hot on the heels of more suspects which involves the ring leaders of these sporadic incidents of criminality. Either they hand themselves over or we fetch them ourselves.

Coordinated and organised

During a briefing on Wednesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said intelligence gathered suggested the attacks on trucks might be business-related and it was not random acts of criminality.

Cele added evidence pointed towards organised, coordinated and sophisticated operations that sought to undermine and sabotage the state.

The element of organised attacks that were business-related appeared to relate to the trucks destroyed in Mpumalanga and KZN.

Meanwhile, in Limpopo, Cele said police investigations pointed towards an ongoing labour dispute and service delivery issues in the Lydenburg mining belt.