Data movement reports, cellphone records and bank statements outline Zandile Gumede corruption case

Embattled former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused have pleaded not guilty to charges levelled against them by the State.

Charges were formally put to all 22 accused, including Gumede, former eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza, and councillor Mondli Mthembu in court on Monday.

The trial is scheduled to start next year, following a series of delays in recent weeks, with many of the accused running out of cash to pay their lawyers.

Former eThekwini mayor and present KwaZulu-Natal legislature member Zandile Gumede has pleaded not guilty to corruption, fraud and racketeering-related charges in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban.

On Monday, senior prosecutor Ashika Lucken began the formal process of reading out the indictment which contains more than 2 700 counts relating to fraud, money laundering and racketeering amounting to more than R300 million in Durban Solid Waste (DSW) funds.

The charges, which are expected to be read through this week, involved complex auditing accounting principles that required forensic expertise, Lucken said.

All accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Speaking before Judge Sharmaine Balton, Lucken said the State's evidence included 6 000 bank statements, 200 cellphone records by experts and "other technical data movement reports".

In entering the indictment into the formal public record, she outlined that Gumede, councillor Mondli Mthembu, and former eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza carefully coordinated key officials who siphoned public funds to select companies.

Gumede initiated a pattern of racketeering that placed public funds into the hands of specific companies, Lucken alleged in court on Monday.

She read out parts of the more than 400 pages of the indictment in court where she outlined Gumede was one of the main "role players".

Gumede would put out instructions to her co-accused, deputy head of strategic and new developments at DSW Robert Abbu, chairperson of the eThekwini Bid Adjudication Committee (BAC) Sandile Ngcobo, Mthembu and Nzuza, Lucken said.

Gumede, Nzuza, Abbu and Ngcobo were the main role players who "formed an enterprise", according to racketeering charges in the indictment.



The now allegedly corrupt DSW contract was classified as a "special project" where Abbu, on instruction from Gumede and Mthembu, was appointed by Nzuza as head of the special projects, the State alleged.

Nzuza then appointed Ngcobo as chairperson of the bid adjudication committee for the specific project to ensure the appointment of four preferred service providers.

Web of corruption

According to the indictment, the contracts of 27 DSW service providers were due to expire in 2016 and 2017.

Abbu was responsible for the initiation of the supply chain management process to appoint service providers.

He ought to have done this a year prior to contracts expiring between May to August 2016, the State alleged.

Despite requests from his colleagues at the DSW, Abbu did not conclude the supply chain process for the new contract timeously.

In January and April 2017, DSW received an estimated 1 088 quotations in response to invites for quotations to appoint contractors for the new contract, with Abbu party to this invitation process.

The companies accused in the case – Omphile Thabang Projects, Ilanga LaMahlase Projects Pty Ltd, Uzuzinekele Trading 31 CC, and El Shaddai Holdings Group – provided a "continuity of structure for the unlawful activities of the enterprise", the indictment read.

Most of the more than R300 million that was siphoned from the City would eventually land in the coffers of Gumede herself or distributed to favoured councillors and community-based contractors (CBCs) favoured by Gumede and Mthembu.

The funds eventually even benefitted the likes of the MKMVA, the indictment read.

It continued:

[Gumede and Mthembu] enabled large numbers of ANC ward councillors, ward committee members, members of business forums and organisations, like the MKMVA and Amadelangokubona, to benefit financially from the DSW contract, thus increasing the possibility of being favourably regarded in the political arena by these beneficiaries.

Nzuza's wife, Bagcinile Nzuza, was also implicated in racketeering as someone "who facilitated and participated in engagements with entities associated with the DSW tender at times when material decisions were being made in respect of the said tender".



Outside court on Monday, Gumede's spokesperson, Njabulo Mchunu, said he was happy there was some progress in the case, because Gumede "always wanted her day in court".

Without proof, he alleged the State was often "playing games" and stalling for time.

When asked about the details of allegations against Gumede, he said she was wrongly blamed for a council decision.

"This issue of the special project, it is a matter of understanding how the municipality works. Whatever decision the mayor makes, it has to be passed by council. She did not appoint herself as part of that project, it was council."

The case continues this week.



