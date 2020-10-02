1h ago

add bookmark

David Mabuza 'exonerated' after sentencing of woman who claimed to be his niece and tried to frame him

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy President David Mabuza
Deputy President David Mabuza
PHOTO: Jan Gerber/News24
  • Deputy President David Mabuza has welcomed the sentence handed down to a woman who pretended to be his niece.
  • Nomfundo Petronella Sambo, 32, will serve an effective seven years after she pleaded guilty. She tried to frame him for conspiracy to commit murder.
  • Mabuza said he felt exonerated by the sentencing and that the matter had been used to smear him.

Deputy President David Mabuza has welcomed the sentence handed down to a woman who pretended to be his niece and tried to frame him for conspiracy to commit murder. She also opened a false kidnapping case and claimed her laptop and R4 000 in cash were stolen.

Nomfundo Petronella Sambo, 32, will serve an effective seven years behind bars after she pleaded guilty on 5 August to all the charges against her.

Mabuza's spokesperson, Matshepo Seedat, said it was only natural that the deputy president felt exonerated because the matter had been used to smear him.

She said Mabuza was pleased that the matter has been finalised.

Sambo used the pseudonym Thandeka Mabuza and masqueraded as Mabuza's niece – an offence for which she was sentenced to five years in prison without the option of a fine, said Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

For the false kidnapping case, she was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment without the option of a fine. A further six years were imposed for the fraudulent purchase of furniture valued at R28 000 from Russells, Hazyview.

False allegations

Mulaudzi said: "She made startling false allegations in an affidavit that Deputy President Mabuza was, on 5 November 2018, conspiring to murder an ecotourism business person. The alleged incident is purported to have happened in the police precinct of Sandton, which resulted in the opening of a criminal docket at Sandton police station."

"The Hawks investigation later found that the deputy president was not in the country at the time of the alleged offence. It became clear that the statement may not have been truthful, but a possible fabrication, including her relationship with the deputy president."

Sambo was arrested in March 2019 and released on R3 000 bail.

Her bail was withdrawn when she did not attend subsequent court appearances and she remained in police custody until her sentencing on Tuesday.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


Related Links
Stiff sentence for woman who claimed to be David Mabuza's niece, made false allegations
KZN man allegedly pretends to be mayor, offers woman tender in exchange for R200 000 in cash
R4m bogus medical aid claims: Former pharmacist gets suspended sentence
Read more on:
david mabuzajohannesburggautengcrimecourts
Lottery
1 winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
27% - 647 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 1009 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
31% - 733 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.29
(+0.38)
ZAR/EUR
19.28
(+1.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.78
(+1.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.59)
Gold
1902.40
(+0.05)
Silver
23.85
(+0.32)
Platinum
887.00
(-0.43)
Brent Crude
40.65
(-3.24)
Palladium
2306.00
(-0.06)
All Share
54219.24
(-0.42)
Top 40
49896.68
(-0.52)
Financial 15
10332.37
(+1.71)
Industrial 25
73055.25
(-0.96)
Resource 10
52634.17
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo