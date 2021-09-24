1h ago

add bookmark

David Mackenzie asked to step down from Eastern Gauteng Schools Waterpolo, pending probe

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka and Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Reddam House Bedfordview in Johannesburg has placed one of its teachers, David Mackenzie, on precautionary suspension amid reports of his abrupt exit at a former employer in 2018.
Reddam House Bedfordview in Johannesburg has placed one of its teachers, David Mackenzie, on precautionary suspension amid reports of his abrupt exit at a former employer in 2018.
Facebook
  • Reddam House Bedfordview teacher David Mackenzie has been asked to step down from Eastern Gauteng Schools Waterpolo as a coach, pending a probe.
  • His current employer has also placed him on precautionary suspension.
  • Mackenzie resigned from St Andrew's College in June 2018 after signing out pupils from the school's clinic without authorisation.

Teacher David Mackenzie has been asked to step aside from Eastern Gauteng Schools Waterpolo (EGSWP).

"At this stage, we have no evidence of any breach of our coaches' code of conduct. This coach has been asked to step down as EGSWP coach, pending the outcome of an investigation," the association's chairman, Ronny Kuipers, said in a letter to parents and players on Thursday.

The letter comes in the wake of an investigative report by non-profit company My Only Story and News24.

The podcast and article published on Thursday detailed Mackenzie's exit from St Andrew's College (SAC) in Makhanda, the Eastern Cape.

Kuipers added Mackenzie had been with the association since February. 

READ | Reddam places David Mackenzie on precautionary suspension after News24/My Only Story podcast

"The school does rigorous background checks on all staff, including criminal checks and two reference checks. They have confirmed that those checks were conducted, and no [red] flags were raised. EGSWP has a strict coaches' code of conduct where pool deck protocol and behaviour are enforced and constantly monitored. 

"All of our coaches work in tandem with another coach, ensuring that no coach is ever alone with any players," Kuipers said. 

Mackenzie's lawyer has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, News24 sent an extensive list of questions to the teacher's legal representative, which went unanswered.

The lawyer has threatened legal action.

Kuipers appealed to parents and players to contact him if they were aware of any incidents or concerns.

"I assure you that we are treating the allegations seriously and will act in the best interests of all concerned," he said. 

EXCLUSIVE | 'We can still do things': Top school's coach quits ahead of hearing for sneaking pupil out

Reddam House Bedfordview in Johannesburg placed Mackenzie on precautionary suspension amid reports of his abrupt exit at a former employer in 2018.

In the second episode of the My Only Story: Back to School podcast series, Johannesburg writer Deon Wiggett revealed Mackenzie resigned from SAC after facing disciplinary charges over an unauthorised incident.

He had signed a boy out of the school's sanatorium and was not authorised to do so.

An investigation got under way and after Mackenzie received the charges of the disciplinary hearing, he resigned.

SAC's headmaster, Alan Thompson, told News24 the teacher had signed two boys out of the sanatorium.

He said Mackenzie was suspended on 7 June 2018, pending a disciplinary hearing but resigned with immediate effect before it could convene on 11 June.

He started at Reddam House Bedfordview in January 2021, according to the school.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE ON APPLE PODCASTS

LISTEN TO MY ONLY STORY SEASON 1

Please continue sending us your stories and tip-offs. You can contact us, completely confidentially, at tips@24.com or message us on WhatsApp or Telegram on 071 382 7030

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengbedfordfviewmy only story 2education
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you ever purchased a fake luxury/designer item?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believed it was authentic
7% - 173 votes
Yes, I didn't want to spend that much money on the original item
21% - 527 votes
No, I always shop at reputable stores
14% - 359 votes
No, I don't wear designer clothing
59% - 1497 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.98
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
20.47
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.54
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.1%
Gold
1,747.62
+0.3%
Silver
22.36
-0.7%
Palladium
1,951.50
-1.8%
Platinum
974.50
-1.8%
Brent Crude
77.25
+1.4%
Top 40
57,643
0.0%
All Share
64,049
0.0%
Resource 10
57,254
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,879
0.0%
Financial 15
14,316
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo