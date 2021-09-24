David Mackenzie asked to step down from Eastern Gauteng Schools Waterpolo, pending probe

Reddam House Bedfordview teacher David Mackenzie has been asked to step down from Eastern Gauteng Schools Waterpolo as a coach, pending a probe.

His current employer has also placed him on precautionary suspension.

Mackenzie resigned from St Andrew's College in June 2018 after signing out pupils from the school's clinic without authorisation.

Teacher David Mackenzie has been asked to step aside from Eastern Gauteng Schools Waterpolo (EGSWP).



"At this stage, we have no evidence of any breach of our coaches' code of conduct. This coach has been asked to step down as EGSWP coach, pending the outcome of an investigation," the association's chairman, Ronny Kuipers, said in a letter to parents and players on Thursday.

The letter comes in the wake of an investigative report by non-profit company My Only Story and News24.

The podcast and article published on Thursday detailed Mackenzie's exit from St Andrew's College (SAC) in Makhanda, the Eastern Cape.

Kuipers added Mackenzie had been with the association since February.

READ | Reddam places David Mackenzie on precautionary suspension after News24/My Only Story podcast

"The school does rigorous background checks on all staff, including criminal checks and two reference checks. They have confirmed that those checks were conducted, and no [red] flags were raised. EGSWP has a strict coaches' code of conduct where pool deck protocol and behaviour are enforced and constantly monitored.

"All of our coaches work in tandem with another coach, ensuring that no coach is ever alone with any players," Kuipers said.

Mackenzie's lawyer has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, News24 sent an extensive list of questions to the teacher's legal representative, which went unanswered.

The lawyer has threatened legal action.

Kuipers appealed to parents and players to contact him if they were aware of any incidents or concerns.

"I assure you that we are treating the allegations seriously and will act in the best interests of all concerned," he said.

EXCLUSIVE | 'We can still do things': Top school's coach quits ahead of hearing for sneaking pupil out

Reddam House Bedfordview in Johannesburg placed Mackenzie on precautionary suspension amid reports of his abrupt exit at a former employer in 2018.

In the second episode of the My Only Story: Back to School podcast series, Johannesburg writer Deon Wiggett revealed Mackenzie resigned from SAC after facing disciplinary charges over an unauthorised incident.

He had signed a boy out of the school's sanatorium and was not authorised to do so.

An investigation got under way and after Mackenzie received the charges of the disciplinary hearing, he resigned.

SAC's headmaster, Alan Thompson, told News24 the teacher had signed two boys out of the sanatorium.

He said Mackenzie was suspended on 7 June 2018, pending a disciplinary hearing but resigned with immediate effect before it could convene on 11 June.

He started at Reddam House Bedfordview in January 2021, according to the school.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE ON APPLE PODCASTS

LISTEN TO MY ONLY STORY SEASON 1