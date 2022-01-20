David Mackenzie's lawyer says he needs time to study report into disgraced St Andrew's water polo coach

David Mackenzie’s lawyer says he has noted the contents of the report, which he had no prior insight into.

He says the findings of the report have been based on untested evidence.

The review board found that Mackenzie had groomed boys during his time at St Andrew's College.

Mackenzie’s lawyer Tiaan van Schalkwyk said he had had no prior insight into the report, and accordingly could not comment on it yet.

"We note that the findings have been based on untested evidence and we would like to be afforded an opportunity to study the report before commenting," he said.

"We also look forward to testing the findings in the interest of justice and the public."

This after the review board found that Mackenzie had groomed boys during his time at the school.

"The Review Board found that the evidence presented 'demonstrated, quite unequivocally, that Mackenzie was grooming boys'. The Review Board did not refer to allegations, nor make findings, of sexual abuse," the school's council said in a statement on Wednesday.

Headmaster Alan Thompson has also stepped down following the findings of the board, chaired by retired judge Dayalin Chetty.

The claims against Mackenzie first emerged in My Only Story: Back to School, a six-part investigative podcast series looking at the death of 16-year-old Thomas Kruger.

The investigation was centered around the allegations against water polo coach Mackenzie during his time as a teacher at St Andrew's College in Makhanda, Eastern Cape.



The family of Kruger, who took his life at the elite school in 2018, had also instituted a joint civil claim for about R62 million against St Andrew's College, its headmaster and Mackenzie.

In the summons filed in the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda, the Kruger's family accused the water polo coach of grooming and sexually molesting their child and other boys while he was a pupil at the school.

Thompson, the Minister of Basic Education, the MEC of Education in the Eastern Cape and the South African Council for Educators are also cited as respondents in the case.

