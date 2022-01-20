1h ago

add bookmark

David Mackenzie's lawyer says he needs time to study report into disgraced St Andrew's water polo coach

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
David Mackenzie.
David Mackenzie.
File
  • David Mackenzie’s lawyer says he has noted the contents of the report, which he had no prior insight into.
  • He says the findings of the report have been based on untested evidence.
  • The review board found that Mackenzie had groomed boys during his time at St Andrew's College.

The lawyer for former St Andrew's College (SAC) water polo coach David Mackenzie says he needs more time to thoroughly study and respond to the findings of the review board on his client.

Mackenzie’s lawyer Tiaan van Schalkwyk said he had had no prior insight into the report, and accordingly could not comment on it yet.

"We note that the findings have been based on untested evidence and we would like to be afforded an opportunity to study the report before commenting," he said.

READ | Inside embattled water polo coach David Mackenzie's iPhone messages to schoolboys, colleagues

"We also look forward to testing the findings in the interest of justice and the public."

This after the review board found that Mackenzie had groomed boys during his time at the school.

"The Review Board found that the evidence presented 'demonstrated, quite unequivocally, that Mackenzie was grooming boys'. The Review Board did not refer to allegations, nor make findings, of sexual abuse," the school's council said in a statement on Wednesday.

Headmaster Alan Thompson has also stepped down following the findings of the board, chaired by retired judge Dayalin Chetty.

The claims against Mackenzie first emerged in My Only Story: Back to School, a six-part investigative podcast series looking at the death of 16-year-old Thomas Kruger.

READ | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting - another water polo coach exposed

The investigation was centered around the allegations against water polo coach Mackenzie during his time as a teacher at St Andrew's College in Makhanda, Eastern Cape.

The family of Kruger, who took his life at the elite school in 2018, had also instituted a joint civil claim for about R62 million against St Andrew's College, its headmaster and Mackenzie.

In the summons filed in the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda, the Kruger's family accused the water polo coach of grooming and sexually molesting their child and other boys while he was a pupil at the school.

Thompson, the Minister of Basic Education, the MEC of Education in the Eastern Cape and the South African Council for Educators are also cited as respondents in the case. 

LISTEN TO THE ENTIRE SERIES HERE:

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
st andrew collegedavid mackenzieport elizabetheastern capemy story 2
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.17
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.70
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.18
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.01
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,845.16
+0.2%
Silver
24.57
+1.7%
Palladium
2,051.50
+2.4%
Platinum
1,052.50
+2.5%
Brent Crude
88.44
+1.1%
Top 40
69,587
+0.1%
All Share
76,233
+0.1%
Resource 10
77,182
+0.2%
Industrial 25
95,831
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,111
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo