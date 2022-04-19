Day 5 in the dark: City Power hopes to restore power to Eldorado Park by Wednesday





Eldorado Park residents have been left in the dark for several days as repairs continue on a substation which was gutted in a fire on Friday.

City Power hopes to restore power to the area by Wednesday, if all goes according to plan.

The fire at the substation caused widespread power outages and water cuts across Johannesburg.

It's been five days since a substation in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg was gutted in a fire and City Power technicians are still batting to restore power to hundreds of residents left without electricity.

City Power said work had been progressing well and they were hopeful that power would be restored to the area by Wednesday.

"We remain hopeful that repairs will be done and power restored by Wednesday, if all goes according to plan," said spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

The fire, which initially started at around 05:00 on Friday, was extinguished by 09:30.

The substation fire caused widespread power outages and water cuts across Johannesburg.

Several substations upstream tripped, including Orlando, Fordsburg, Pennyville, Mayfair, Mondeor, Nirvana, Nancefield, and Eikenhof. All the substations had since been restored, except for Nancefield and Nirvana.

In addition, according to Johannesburg Water, the outages affected the water supply to Roodepoort, Lenasia, and Soweto, News24 reported.

READ | Fire at substation leaves large parts of Joburg without electricity, water

According to City Power, the outstanding work to be done in the next two days included:

* Finalise protection cables; * Clean the standby feeder board; * Lay four incomer cables from incomer board to RMUs; * Cut the existing distributor cables, test their first ports, label them and make joints; * Finalise transformer protection wires and commissioning; and * Install the other transformer components. City Power hopes to finish this by 2pm, after which the transformer will be energised.

The power utility added that it was worried about the increase in vandalism and theft of the infrastructure in and around Eldorado Park while it was busy with the repairs at the substation.

"We appeal to residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement around our electricity infrastructure.

"We appeal for patience and cooperation from the residents as we work on the repairs. We apologise for the inconvenience this is causing to the livelihoods, businesses, and the lives of the residents," Mangena concluded.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

