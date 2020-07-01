Day-old baby found covered in ants on roadside rubbish dump in Durban

A day-old baby was found on a pile of rubbish on the side of a road near Durban on Tuesday morning.

The baby was alive, but was covered in ants, had severe dehydration and was battling to breathe.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the child was found in Burlington Heights in Chatsworth at around 10:00.

According to Herbst, a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner assessed the child, who still had its placenta attached.

The child was placed in a Netcare 911 ambulance where he was treated.

Once stabilised the baby was transported to the hospital for further assessment, Herbst said.



