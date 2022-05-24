Day Zero: Steenhuisen criticises Nelson Mandela Bay's handling of water crisis

Nelson Mandela Bay has 22 days before the taps run dry in 107 suburbs.

There has been no significant rainfall in catchment areas over the past six years.



John Steenhuisen says the metro has to show leadership if they want to defeat Day Zero.

DA leader John Steenhuisen slammed the leadership in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro over its management of the water crisis.

He advised the metro to take lessons from the DA-led City of Cape Town, which successfully averted Day Zero in 2018.

Steenhuisen is on a whirlwind tour in Gqeberha to inspect water treatment works, dams and reservoirs, as the city prepares for the taps to run dry.

The combined dam water storage in Gqeberha stands at 12% due to the prolonged drought, which has been ongoing for more than six years.



In about 22 days, the taps of 107 suburbs are expected to run dry if no heavy rains fall in the drought-stricken area.

Despite good rains at the end of last week , the SA Weather Service said it was, in all likelihood, not enough to prevent Day Zero, although it did result in a slight rise in dam levels.

The weather office also predicted at least 10 dry days following the heavy rain.

The metro said that, if no significant rain fell in the catchment areas in the coming days, it would be faced with an unprecedented water disaster.

Speaking at the Chelsea Reservoir, in Greenbushes, on Tuesday, Steenhuisen said the leadership of Nelson Mandela Bay had to show leadership, just like the DA did in Cape Town.

Steenhuisen said the City of Cape Town's water-saving campaign was effective because:

It was the City that had to show leadership. Everywhere you went, you could feel that urgency in the air, at restaurants you were not allowed to wash hands with water. They had liquid soaps, they fitted urinals with special filters. Everywhere there were DO NOT waste water signs.

Steenhuisen said the mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Eugené Johnson, had to come out of hiding and lead the charge to manage the demand for water.

"That is the only way we averted it [Day Zero] in the City of Cape Town, by getting that demand down. The campaign was heavily criticised at the time, but it is now regarded as world-class," said Steenhuisen.

He did not explain which body recognised the City of Cape Town's Day Zero campaign as world-class.

Mayoral spokesperson Tango Lamani could not immediately respond to Steenhuisen's criticism.

His response will be added once received.



