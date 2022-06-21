51m ago

Day Zero: Two dams in Nelson Mandela Bay metro have 6 days of water left as consumption spikes

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
Impofu dam in Gqeberha.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Lulama Zenzile
  • The drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay metro is consuming 60 megalitres more per day. 
  • Two dams - Churchill and Impofu - collectively have about six days of water left.
  • The metro also faces a backlog of 3 163 water leaks. In the past week, 865 water leaks were reported.

Water consumption in the drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay metro has increased significantly, putting pressure on an already thin system.

The metro's residents and businesses were consuming roughly 60 megalitres more per day, which was "quite high and worrisome", the metro's water crisis joint operations centre spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi said on Monday.

He added this would put significant pressure on the already thin system.

The metro's target demand was 230 megalitres per day, but the current consumption is 290.

Bangazi said 20 megalitres per day were being extracted from the Loerie Dam, and 12 per day from the Groendal Dam.

Two dams – Churchill and Impofu – collectively have about six days of water left.

Loerie has 35 days of water remaining, while Groendal has 166 days left.

"To avoid and push back dry taps, we need to be consuming far less water than [what] we are currently consuming," Bangazi said.

He added the metro police had been dispatched to certain areas to investigate allegations of people stockpiling water in tanks.

"These issues are being looked into … it is a serious issue. It is just not helpful for any citizen to be stockpiling municipal water into rainwater tanks."

Water leaks

The other worrying issue for the metro was the water leak backlog. It has a backlog of 3 163 water leaks. In the past week, 865 leaks were reported.

"Water leaks account for a significant portion of water consumption or what is referred to as water losses," said Bangazi.

"We are dealing with leaks in a two-pronged approach – the partnership of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, and an agreement with all contractors – to clear the 3 000 by the end of the week."

