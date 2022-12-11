DBE probing matric exam cheating scandal involving more than 1000 pupils across six provinces

42m ago

A matric exam cheating scandal has been uncovered across six provinces.
MILATAS/Getty Images
  • A probe is under way into allegations that more than 1000 pupils from six provinces cheated in the 2022 matric exams.
  • The allegations were reported to the Department of Basic Education through its WhatsApp hotline. 
  • The National Association of Schools Governing Body has called for a thorough investigation into the cheating racket.

The Department of Basic Education has launched an investigation into allegations of cheating in the recent national senior certificate exams involving 1189 pupils from six provinces.

Of this number, 1127 pupils were believed to be from schools in Mpumalanga where pupils allegedly paid teachers up to R1500 to join WhatsApp groups where answers were posted while exams were in session. 

It is believed some teachers and invigilators helped pupils cheat.

It is alleged that in addition to posting answers on the WhatsApp groups, invigilators provided answers to pupils during toilet breaks and even passed crib notes to them in exam halls.

The Department of Basic Education has confirmed that it was investigating the allegations which came from complaints lodged with its WhatsApp hotline set up to field reports of exam irregularities. 

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga further revealed that the subject identified in the Mpumalanga exam cheating racket was economics.

In Gauteng it is alleged that 53 pupils cheated in the economics paper 1 exam while four candidates were accused of cheating in the maths literacy exam in the Eastern Cape. 

Three pupils were also flagged for cheating in the maths literacy exams in the North West, while Western Cape and Limpopo each had a pupil who allegedly cheated in the English paper. 

Mhlanga confirmed that the matter was being investigated. 

The SA Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) has called on Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga to urgently investigate these allegations to protect the integrity of the exams.  

“Any copying or cheating in the exams is not only criminal but also an attack on the teachers and the hardworking students’ commitment. We condemn any irregularities that seek to undermine our efforts as the teachers in giving our country the best,” said Sadtu general-secretary Mugwena Maluleke. 

The National Association of School Governing Bodies has called for a thorough investigation. 

NASGB general-secretary Matakanye Matakanye said: “Those who are found to have conducted themselves unlawfully, both the teacher and the student, must face the might of the law. We must send a clear message to the public. The NASGB has a clear policy that children should not take their cellphones to schools.”  


