1h ago

Share

DCS confirms that 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester escaped prison

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thabo Bester.
Thabo Bester.
Shelley Christians, Gallo Images, The Times
  • Thabo Bester escaped prison, the DCS confirmed.
  • He was serving life in prison for luring women off Facebook he would then rob and rape them.
  • The department said an autopsy revealed that the body of a burnt prisoner found in Mangaung Correctional Centre on 3 May 2022 was not Bester. 

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that Thabo Bester escaped from prison.

Dubbed the "Facebook rapist", he used the social media platform to lure women saying international modelling scouts were interested in them.

He would then rape and rob them with a knife, murdering at least one of his victims.

In 2012, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for these crimes.

In a statement released on Saturday, the DCS confirmed that the body found in Cell 35 at Mangaung Correctional Centre following a fire on 3 May 2022, was not that of Bester. An internal report confirmed that Bester escaped prison.

"Critical at this stage is for Thabo Bester to be found.

"DCS is appealing to the public to assist with any information that may lead to the re-arrest of Bester. Such information should be provided to the nearest police station or a correctional services facility," said the department statement.

A post-mortem on the body that burnt beyond recognition revealed that it was an adult male with blunt-force trauma to his head. The post-mortem report further revealed no signs of smoke inhalation in the body.

READ | Facebook rapist: Deputy minister was informed by warder that Thabo Bester escaped

Furthermore, it uncovered that the body's pancreas and spleen were in the early stages of decomposition.

"The DNA sequencing with a person identified to be the mother of Bester failed to indicate a common ancestor or a match.

Based on the above, a plausible conclusion will mean that the said body referred to above is not of Thabo Bester.

"This is the basis upon which the DCS investigation report concluded that Bester escaped from lawful custody on 3 May 2022," the department said.

The DCS said on 3 May, they received a report from Mangaung Correctional Centre, a public-private partnership (PPP) facility contracted to Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts, operated by security company G4S, indicating that Bester committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell at about 03:25.

The incident attracted media attention, and it was confirmed to various media houses as received from G4S.

Recorded as unnatural death, the standard operating procedures dictated that an investigation be launched, and the incident be reported to the police. DCS said two officials from their department were appointed to investigate the incident.

"No stone will be left unturned in getting to the bottom of Thabo Bester’s escape, and there will be serious consequences for any party involved," the department added.

Bester, the businessman in prison

An investigation conducted by GroundUp this week revealed Bester ran a multimillion-rand scam while serving a life sentence for rape and murder at Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Bester posed as the chairperson of 21st Century Media, a scam event and production company, which was made to look like a subsidiary of 21st Century Fox.

21st Century Media became the subject of a social media storm in 2018 for promoting a "Women in Media" conference with Hollywood A-listers as guest speakers, which turned out to be a scam.

READ | Convicted rapist, murderer Thabo Bester ran glamorous media company from prison

GroundUp has pictures and video footage of the glitzy launch of 21st Century Media in 2018, held at the Hilton Hotel in Sandton.

The event was attended by members of Johannesburg's high society, including celebrities Amanda Du Pont and Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

Attendees were told the chairperson of the company, "Tom Motsepe", would video call in from New York.

Attendees in front of banners at the event. On the
Attendees in front of banners at the event. On the far left of the image, the real logo for the company Sky is featured. Photo: Supplied to GroundUp

But unbeknown to the audience, the man appearing on the big screen was convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, speaking from prison.

Bester’s “customary law” wife, celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana, claimed the body from the mortuary shortly after the fire.

But after the autopsy, the police confiscated the body for further investigations.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bloemfonteincrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should lead the Democratic Alliance after the party’s upcoming national congress in April?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
John Steenhuisen for sure, he’s got the experience
63% - 1483 votes
Mpho Phalatse, the DA needs a fresh outlook
37% - 877 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.17
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.22
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.59
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
976.84
0.0%
Palladium
1,415.66
0.0%
Gold
1,978.67
0.0%
Silver
23.23
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.99
-1.2%
Top 40
69,181
-1.3%
All Share
74,695
-1.2%
Resource 10
64,294
-1.4%
Industrial 25
101,619
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,178
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo