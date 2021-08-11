DD Mabuza not taking any chances with physical meetings after returning to SA

David Mabuza has made his first public appearance since his travels to Russia.

Mabuza facilitated the 4th summit of the SA Human Resource Development Council in his capacity as its chairperson.

The deputy president called for the inclusion of women and young people in economy reconstruction and recovery efforts.

Deputy President David Mabuza has finally made his first public appearance since seeking medical treatment in Russia in June.

But he didn't take the risk of attending in person. Instead, his address to the Human Resource Development Council's (HRDC) fourth summit, in his capacity as chairperson of the organisation, was a virtual one.

The deputy president pointed out that the HRDC summit took place against the backdrop of Women's Month and as such, stressed the need for the inclusion of women in economy reconstruction and recovery efforts.

"This summit takes place two days after we commemorated Women's Day, which is a reminder of what still needs to be done towards the full emancipation of women and fulfilment of the aspirations of those who marched to the Union Buildings in 1956.

"In pursuance of their aspirations, we should consider how this summit advances the struggle against poverty, inequality, patriarchy, prejudice and exclusion of women, people with disabilities and key populations from accessing skills and broader development opportunities across all facets of life," he added.

Covid-19

He also noted that the summit took place "under unprecedented conditions presented by the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic".

"The pandemic has disrupted many aspects of life including health, economy and livelihoods… and at an economic level, recent results from the Quarterly Labour Force Survey reveal that, in the first quarter of 2021, structural unemployment stood at 32.6 percent and this figure is worse amongst young people, standing at 46.3 percent and among university graduates at 9.3 percent," Mabuza said.

The statistics reflect "stifled and deferred dreams, hopes, opportunities and capacities" and are particularly worrying, given that "young people and African black women in particular are the most vulnerable".

"Whilst education remains a fundamental part of the solution to this problem, there are other contributory issues, like access to healthcare, basic services and public transport that are equally important in improving these statistics for the better.

Mabuza said:

For this summit we are limiting ourselves to ensuring that we agree on policies and systems that will improve educational outcomes, and also ensure that young people stay in school until they attain a qualification, thereby placing them on an equal footing with their peers as they compete in the labour market.

He also proposed that "equally, government, civil society and the private sector ought to address the issue of young people that drop out at various points of their schooling, prior to attaining their matric qualifications".

"Failure to address these shortcomings, adds more numbers to the cohort of young people [who] are not in employment, education or training," said Mabuza.

Reversing and transcending inequalities which threaten South Africa's social cohesion and nation-building project was also a pertinent goal for the HRDC, given that it is the country's multi-stakeholder advisory body established in March 2010 with the objective of improving the foundation of human resources in South Africa.

"Without urgently and tangibly addressing inequalities in society, nation formation becomes a statement of intention rather than a statement of fact," he said.

Unrest

The deputy president also cautioned that the growing numbers of young people who were not employed or getting an education or in training might have been a catalyst to the recent unrests in KZN and Gauteng. "The events of the recent riots are a daily reminder of the existential task demanded from all of us.

"The recent riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces is also a reminder that our efforts in a Covid-19 pandemic environment of 'building back better', should be anchored on ensuring the security of persons, property, essential services and business."

Also key, is [we] will be establishing with all organs of the state, a coordinated effort in rebuilding the economy, focusing on the reignition of township and rural economies for employment and entrepreneurship creations, and addressing the generalised anxiety induced by the unrest by rolling out social cohesion and moral regeneration programmes," said Mabuza.

He bemoaned the fact that fruits of democracy would be incomplete unless the youth and women had access to opportunities to lead lives they desire.

"The past 27 years has given us ample lessons to draw on and decide what works and what does not so that we improve our present circumstances and shape a better future for our country and the world. This collective task falls on our generation's shoulders to address and we dare not postpone it," the deputy president said.

The summit was held under the theme: " Skills Required for the 21st Century."

It is a three-day hybrid sitting.