34m ago

Share

De Lille names three members to serve on SA Tourism's interim board

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille.
Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille.
PHOTO: OJ Koloti, Gallo Images
  • Tourism minister Patricia de Lille has appointed three interim board members for SA Tourism.
  • De Lille dissolved the previous board this week amid serious allegations.
  • The department said the minister gazetted the appointments on Friday.

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille has appointed three people to sit on the interim board of SA Tourism.

The minister gazetted the appointments of Kholeka Zama, Tim Harris and Vincent Zwelibanzi Mntambo in line with Section 16 (3) (b) of the Tourism Act, the department said in a statement on Friday.

The department said the act empowered the minister to appoint board members to manage an entity where board members were dismissed. 

De Lille appointed Zama - a qualified chartered accountant with experience in finance, audit and governance – who has worked for companies that include Digital Frontiers NPC and British American Tobacco SA.

Harris is a tourism and economic promotion expert, an associate Professor of Practice at Johannesburg Business School and a senior advisor to the entrepreneur network Harambe Entrepreneur Alliance. 

Mntambo has experience in administrative and management positions at Fiat (SA) and as a faculty officer at North-West University.

He is the former director-general of the Gauteng Provincial government and Director of the Independent Mediation Service of South Africa (IMSSA), an NGO specialising in resolving industrial conflict.  

READ | We can't cancel a Tottenham Hotspur deal that doesn't exist, SA Tourism fires back at De Lille

Earlier this month, De Lille asked the board chairperson Thozamile Botha why she should not dissolve the board, amid allegations against its members.

The concerns included the controversial proposal to sponsor English Premier League football team Tottenham Hotspur for nearly R1 billion. 

On Wednesday, she dissolved the board, saying eight of the 11 board members, including Botha, had resigned between 7 and 13 April.

SA Tourism came under fire in February when Daily Maverick reported that it had proposed a three-year deal worth £42.5 million (nearly R1 billion) with Spurs, starting at the beginning of the 2023-24 English Premier League season and ending at the end of the 2026-27 season.

In return, SA Tourism would receive kit branding, interview backdrop branding, match-day advertising, partnership announcements, training camps in South Africa, and free access to tickets and stadium hospitality.

De Lille cancelled the deal in March.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa tourismpatricia de lille
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Which area of your life do you worry about the most amid prolonged Stage 6 blackouts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Business finances
35% - 634 votes
Home comfort
19% - 340 votes
Personal health
5% - 83 votes
Personal safety
42% - 752 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?

19 Apr

LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.09
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.50
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.87
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
1,123.35
+2.8%
Palladium
1,604.14
+1.1%
Gold
1,982.10
-1.1%
Silver
25.04
-1.0%
Brent Crude
81.10
-2.5%
Top 40
72,345
-1.3%
All Share
77,911
-1.3%
Resource 10
69,360
-3.7%
Industrial 25
105,645
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,462
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo