De Lille to tackle rat, snake and frog infestation at Cape Town's parliamentary villages

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has implemented a snake and mole programme at all parliamentary villages in Cape Town.

This after DA MP Madeleine Hicklin complained about snakes, rats and frogs at the villages.

Patricia de Lille says the matter is being dealt with.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has implemented a snake and mole programme after complaints of an alleged infestation of rats, snakes and frogs at parliamentary villages in Cape Town.



Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille said the matter was being dealt with.

This in response to a parliamentary question posed by DA MP Madeleine Hicklin on 30 December 2021.

Hicklin raised a number of concerns, including reports of numerous incidents of "highly venomous snakes" spotted at the Acacia Park parliamentary village in recent weeks.

Hicklin wanted to know by when De Lille envisaged a permanent contract would be signed to ensure appropriate horticultural services were on hand to properly maintain the grounds in the three parliamentary villages.



She also asked by which date she foresaw the situation would be addressed, claiming Laboria Park was "infested with snakes, rats and frogs" and the grass in both parliamentary villages had not been cut in more than a year.

De Lille replied she had been informed by the department that a facilities management contract would become effective by 1 March 2022.

"The said contract will provide the appropriate horticultural services required to adequately maintain the grounds at the three parliamentary villages," she said.

In the interim, a snake and mole programme had been implemented at Acacia Park, snake repellent would be sprayed around the houses and fumigation tablets would be dropped into mole tunnels, De Lille said.

"For December 2021, the snake repellent and tablets will be administered on a weekly basis, where after from January 2022, a call will be logged to continue the programme, which will be on a need basis, until the FM contract becomes effective."

However, she rejected claims there was an infestation of rats, snakes and frogs at the Laboria Park parliamentary village.

"However, should any of these become prevalent in the said or any parliamentary village, the same treatment would be provided as is currently the case in Acacia Park."

De Lille denied claims the grass had not been cut in more than a year.

"There is currently a contractor appointed to attend to the horticultural services at Laboria Park and the other two parliamentary villages."