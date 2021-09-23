36m ago

De Lille to take action against officials who 'hid' adverse audit report from her

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
Patricia de Lille (Photo: Peter Abrahams)
  • Patricia de Lille says senior officials in her department held on to an audit report, compiled by BDO, for a year.
  • They did not submit it to her, even though she had commissioned it.
  • The minister said their actions constituted a violation of their duties. 

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille is taking action against senior officials in her department for failing to submit an audit report to her for almost a year.

The report found that refurbishment projects, running in Parliament and other precincts, were over-budgeted and not being delivered on time.

De Lille had commissioned an independent assessment on the "prestige refurbishment projects" after noting the slow progress as well as a meeting with the then-Speaker of Parliament, Thandi Modise, in October 2019.

De Lille appointed an external auditing company, BDO, for an independent assessment on the projects, which included renovations in the NCOP building, Parliamentary precinct and villages. 

There were also delays in the electrical installations in the NCOP and office buildings in Parliament, as well as routine maintenance and repairs to the Old Assembly building. 

According to the department, the parliamentary prestige projects amounted to R497 million across 12 projects.

BDO submitted its draft report on its assessment on 19 October 2020 for the department to comment on. 

The final report was then submitted to the department's management on 20 November 2020.

"Unfortunately, this report was not submitted to me, as the executive authority of the department, who commissioned the independent assessment. This audit report was only submitted to me on Friday, 17 September 2021, almost a year after the department received it and only after I requested it," De Lille said on Thursday. 

Findings

BDO's report found:

  • Half the projects reviewed were over budget;
  • All the projects delivered were late;
  • Quality issues on projects and maintenance;
  • Irregular spending; and
  • Lost time and injury waiting to happen.

The audit report also found there was a a lack of oversight of contractors - appointment of lowest bid versus best value - a lack of oversight by the department's project managers, quality issues and extension of time claims.

De Lille said she would, therefore, be writing to the department's acting director-general to institute consequence management processes against the senior officials, who had "hid the report" from her. 

She said the officials not submitting the report to her was a gross violation of their duties.

"These findings are disappointing, but they unfortunately do not come as a surprise and confirms what I have found and have been trying to rectify in the department for more than two years. The findings in the report confirm the very reason that I requested this independent audit report in the first place," De Lille said.

De Lille said some of the projects were running for several years, while others over-ran by two to five months and even up to 37 months. 

She will be writing a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa to request a proclamation for the Special Investigating Unit to further investigate the projects.

