De Ruyter confirms he may have been poisoned day after resignation

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has survived an alleged attempt on his life.

De Ruyter confirmed to News24 that doctors had found elevated levels of cyanide in his blood on 13 December. He did not want to comment further.

De Ruyter had tendered his resignation on 12 December, and it became known to the public two days later.

EE Business Intelligence reported that De Ruyter became ill after "drinking a cup of coffee" at Eskom's offices in Sunninghill. He had been vomiting and shaking, became unable to walk, then collapsed.

He was then taken to the doctor, where he was diagnosed as suffering cyanide poisoning.

The publication reported that De Ruyter opened a criminal case on 5 January.

De Ruyter had told News24 previously that his role as CEO had began to feel "impossible", citing a lack of support for his vision at the utility. He also slammed some government members' public attacks of his leadership.



News24 also reported on allegations that the new Eskom board, appointed last October, had tried to undermine and frustrate De Ruyter's leadership.

The latter part of 2022 was marked by heavy bouts of load shedding across the country.