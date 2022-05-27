Dead woman found with gunshot wound inside car in KwaMashu

- A woman was shot and killed inside a vehicle in KwaMashu near Durban.
- She was found inside the car at an intersection in the township.
- The woman was declared dead by paramedics.
A woman was shot and killed inside a VW Polo in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Friday evening.
The woman was certified dead by paramedics who found her in the vehicle.
According to Emer-G-Med, just after 17:00, their paramedics responded to the scene of a shooting incident at the intersection of Dumisani Makhaye and Avoca Hills drives in the area.
READ | Three brothers die at school after allegedly consuming energy drink
On arrival, an orange Volkswagen Polo was found stationary at the intersection with a bullet hole in the passenger window.
The driver was found slumped over the steering wheel.
With the assistance and permission of the police, Emer-G-Med personnel used specialist rescue tools to gain access to the vehicle.
The driver was assessed and found to have sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
She was declared dead on the scene. The matter has been handed to the police.
Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.