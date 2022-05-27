Dead woman found with gunshot wound inside car in KwaMashu

A woman was shot and killed inside a vehicle in KwaMashu near Durban.

She was found inside the car at an intersection in the township.

The woman was declared dead by paramedics.

A woman was shot and killed inside a VW Polo in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Friday evening.



The woman was certified dead by paramedics who found her in the vehicle.

According to Emer-G-Med, just after 17:00, their paramedics responded to the scene of a shooting incident at the intersection of Dumisani Makhaye and Avoca Hills drives in the area.

On arrival, an orange Volkswagen Polo was found stationary at the intersection with a bullet hole in the passenger window.



The driver was found slumped over the steering wheel.

With the assistance and permission of the police, Emer-G-Med personnel used specialist rescue tools to gain access to the vehicle.

The driver was assessed and found to have sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

She was declared dead on the scene. The matter has been handed to the police.



