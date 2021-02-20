1h ago

Deadline for ECD relief fund applications extended

Nicole McCain
The ECD Stimulus Relief Fund makes R496 million available to assist ECD facilities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
  • The Department of Social Development has extended the deadline for applications for relief funding.
  • The ECD Stimulus Relief Fund makes R496 million available to assist ECD facilities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • The department had also made NGOs and youth officers available to assist those struggling with the application process.

Applications for relief funding for Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres have been extended, allowing principals an extra week to apply for a share of the R496 million lifeline.

The Department of Social Development announced that the deadline for applications for the ECD Stimulus Relief Fund had been extended to Friday, 26 February. The previous deadline was Friday, 19 February.

The application process opened on 5 February, with the R496 million fund established to assist ECD facilities, including crèches, daycare services and nurseries, that were hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many of these facilities couldn't open for months due to government regulations. After reopening, many pupils did not return due to financial constraints at home.

However, the department came under fire for the application process, when C-19 People's Coalition's ECD and Basic Education Working Group called for an extension.

READ: C-19 Coalition lobbies for last-minute extension for relief funding for early childhood centres

C-19 spokesperson Colleen Daniels-Horswell said that two weeks were not enough for ECD school principals to submit applications and that many were struggling to navigate the application process.

She added that by Monday, only 9 717 out of 29 836 ECD principals/owners who had started the application process, successfully completed their applications.

The application process needed to be streamlined, said Daniels-Horswell, as the digital platform on which principals needed to apply made the process difficult for those without computer literacy.

Social development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said as a further support mechanism, the department, in partnership with the DG-Murray Trust, had made available a number of non-governmental organisations and over 2 000 Harambee Youth support services available to assist with the application process.

"The provincial departments of social development through their local offices are also available to assist ECD services throughout the country. Any ECD service that requires such assistance can visit their local social development offices.

"In addition, they can send an email to ecdstimulus@dgmt.co.za or contact the call centre on 0800 089 666 and support will be provided. A list of NGO coordinators are posted on the DSD website that can be accessed on www.dsd.gov.za," said Oliphant.

