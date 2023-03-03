Deadly Friday: 6 pupils among 19 killed in two horror crashes on Limpopo roads

Sixteen people were killed in a horrific accident in Limpopo on Friday.

Four others sustained serious injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

In a separate accident, three people were killed when a truck collided with a car.

Nineteen people, including six pupils, were killed in two horror crashes on Limpopo roads on Friday, the provincial transport department said.

The department's spokesperson, Tidimalo Chuene, said the first accident was reported at around 07:00 when a truck and two minibus taxis collided near Groblersdal, killing 16 people.

"The accident is suspected to have happened when a minibus taxi collided head-on with a truck and another minibus taxi after overtaking unsafely. Law enforcement officers at the scene cite reckless driving as a possible cause of the crash," Chuene said.

Chuene said one of the taxis was transporting pupils to school.

"The drivers of the two taxis and six learners are among the sixteen who have died."

In a separate accident, on the R71 in the Mankweng area, three people were killed when a truck failed to stop and collided with a car.

Community safety and transport MEC Florence Radzilani expressed grave concern about the number of recorded deaths in the province.

"These accidents are an indication that something is very wrong when it comes to driver behaviour, as these crashes are caused by reckless driving in most instances.

"We continue to plead with motorists to obey the rules of the road at all times and to ensure that their vehicles are in a roadworthy condition before they embark on their trips," Radzilani said.