Deadly shooting sprees in Gauteng 'not organised crime' - Top cop

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has issued a stern warning to criminals following the death of six people in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

Masemola spoke to News24 after he, Police Minister Bheki Cele, and Gauteng Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela visited the family of slain taxi driver, Simon Malovhela, 39.

Malovhela and Alex FM music compiler Joshua Mbatha were among five people that were shot dead by a trigger-happy gang in Alexandra on Thursday night.

Five people died on Thursday.

The sixth victim succumbed to injuries on Friday.

"We are deploying officers in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape. These killings are not related (Alexandra, Katlehong, and Soweto killings). We are on top of it.



Masemola said:

We are sure that these (killings) are not acts of organised crime. Each scene has its motive. Regarding the killings in Soweto, we have indications that we are following. We haven't made any arrests. We will be making an arrest(s). Indications are that the (suspects) are local people.

"Criminals must stop doing crime. We will not give them a chance. We will be behind you. We will lock you up and ensure you are in jail," Masemola said.



He added that they had comforted Malovhela's family.

#Alexshooting National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola visiting the family of taxi driver Simon Malovhela who was among the six people killed in Alexandra on Thursday night @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/M4nSk2NxWW — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 15, 2022

"We comforted the two families. We explained to them what we had done so far. We regret what happened. They appreciated our efforts. However, they lost a breadwinner.



"They welcomed the arrest of seven suspects. They, however, complained that the arrests will never bring their breadwinner back."

Masemola promised to reinforce his officers in provinces that have witnessed severe violent crimes.

Gauteng has witnessed the killing of 16 people at a tavern in Soweto and two others at a tavern in Katlehong.

The killings have left many Gauteng residents living in fear.

#Alexshooting Minister Bheki Cele said they have arrested seven people for allegedly killing five people in Alexandra on Thursday night. The sixth died in hospital on Friday. Police also recovered 10 cellphones, a gun and empty magazines @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/fHWc6vsfAM — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 15, 2022

He applauded the residents of Alexandra for assisting the police in arresting seven suspects aged between 23 and 33.



"The nation must assist us in bringing information about the suspects. When the crime is committed, somebody sees what is happening. They are not assisting themselves and us by keeping that information to themselves. They are doing an injustice to the country," Masemola said.

The entourage earlier visited Mbatha's family also in Alexandra.



After visiting Mbatha's family, Cele said it was difficult to visit families of the bereaved.

"Many say I am weak when I cry. It is sad to meet parents who told us that Mbatha was their last-born child. He was their breadwinner. Since he is gone, there will be no bread on the table.

"His family (Mbatha) was comforted by the news that we have arrested seven suspects. Our wish would have been better if they had been arrested before the destruction they had caused. We will be able to walk with them and help them with other things. For now, we are allowing them to mourn," Cele said.



