34m ago

add bookmark

Deadly shooting sprees in Gauteng 'not organised crime' - Top cop

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola visiting the family of slain taxi driver Simon Malovhela. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola visiting the family of slain taxi driver Simon Malovhela. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)
  • National police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has issued a stern warning to criminals.
  • He says the recent shootings in Alexandra, Katlehong, and Soweto are not acts of organised crime.
  • South Africa is gripped by fear after the killing of several people by gunmen.

"Stop doing crime."

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has issued a stern warning to criminals following the death of six people in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

Masemola spoke to News24 after he, Police Minister Bheki Cele, and Gauteng Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela visited the family of slain taxi driver, Simon Malovhela, 39.

Malovhela and Alex FM music compiler Joshua Mbatha were among five people that were shot dead by a trigger-happy gang in Alexandra on Thursday night.

Five people died on Thursday.

The sixth victim succumbed to injuries on Friday.

"We are deploying officers in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape. These killings are not related (Alexandra, Katlehong, and Soweto killings). We are on top of it.

Masemola said: 

We are sure that these (killings) are not acts of organised crime. Each scene has its motive. Regarding the killings in Soweto, we have indications that we are following. We haven't made any arrests. We will be making an arrest(s). Indications are that the (suspects) are local people.

"Criminals must stop doing crime. We will not give them a chance. We will be behind you. We will lock you up and ensure you are in jail," Masemola said.

He added that they had comforted Malovhela's family.

"We comforted the two families. We explained to them what we had done so far. We regret what happened. They appreciated our efforts. However, they lost a breadwinner.

"They welcomed the arrest of seven suspects. They, however, complained that the arrests will never bring their breadwinner back."

READ |  Seven arrested for Alex shooting

Masemola promised to reinforce his officers in provinces that have witnessed severe violent crimes.

Gauteng has witnessed the killing of 16 people at a tavern in Soweto and two others at a tavern in Katlehong.

The killings have left many Gauteng residents living in fear.

He applauded the residents of Alexandra for assisting the police in arresting seven suspects aged between 23 and 33.

"The nation must assist us in bringing information about the suspects. When the crime is committed, somebody sees what is happening. They are not assisting themselves and us by keeping that information to themselves. They are doing an injustice to the country," Masemola said.

READ MORE | Alex FM presenter Joshua 'Jorontinah' Mbatha shot dead during robbery

The entourage earlier visited Mbatha's family also in Alexandra.

After visiting Mbatha's family, Cele said it was difficult to visit families of the bereaved.

"Many say I am weak when I cry. It is sad to meet parents who told us that Mbatha was their last-born child. He was their breadwinner. Since he is gone, there will be no bread on the table. 

"His family (Mbatha) was comforted by the news that we have arrested seven suspects. Our wish would have been better if they had been arrested before the destruction they had caused. We will be able to walk with them and help them with other things. For now, we are allowing them to mourn," Cele said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsfannie masemolabheki celealexandra shootings
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
19% - 1333 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
62% - 4460 votes
SA was never ready
19% - 1375 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

3h ago

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.29
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.24
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,707.71
0.0%
Silver
18.71
0.0%
Palladium
1,834.50
0.0%
Platinum
852.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
101.16
+2.0%
Top 40
58,906
+0.5%
All Share
65,089
+0.6%
Resource 10
57,466
+0.0%
Industrial 25
80,898
-0.0%
Financial 15
14,678
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo