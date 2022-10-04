Deadly Soshanguve tavern shooting: Three expected to apply for bail

In May 2022, two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at a Soshanguve tavern.

At the time, it was reported that the gunmen fired randomly at patrons.

Three men have since been arrested and are expected to apply for bail next week.

Three men accused of firing randomly at patrons in a Soshanguve tavern, and leaving two people dead, are expected to apply for bail.



George Maguja Baloyi, 30, Tiisetso Matlala, 25, and Thabiso Mashiane, 27, made their first appearance in the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being arrested over the weekend.

The case was postponed to 7 October for a formal bail application.

The three men were arrested on Saturday after being linked to the shooting in May this year.

According to police, the men reportedly opened fire on patrons at random. Two people were killed and three injured during the shooting.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the men were arrested after months of investigation by members of the provincial murder and robbery team.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela applauded the team for a breakthrough in the case.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the accused face the following charges:

Two counts of premeditated murder,

Three counts of attempted murder,

Two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and

Two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.



