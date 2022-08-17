Death at Huis Maudie Kriel: Staff suspended over elderly woman's death

Employees who were on duty at the time of the death of an elderly wheelchair-bound woman have been suspended.

ACVV, Huis Maudie Kriel old age home management, said they have started disciplinary action.

News24 broke the story of the death of wheelchair-bound Sagrya Engelbrecht, 81, who was allegedly left outside overnight in the cold.

The staff members at the Ceres old age home who were on duty at the time of the death of an elderly wheelchair-bound woman who was allegedly left outside overnight in the cold have been suspended.

The ACVV Huis Maudie Kriel old age home management confirmed to News24 that they had initiated disciplinary proceedings against the employees.

ACVV director Liezel Meintjes said the internal investigation, disciplinary action and sanctions processes were in motion.

"The Western Cape Department of Social Development's investigation is ongoing," she said.



Her body was only discovered the following day.

She was still in her wheelchair.

Police confirmed the death, adding that they were also investigating the incident.

Engelbrecht's funeral was held on Monday in Worcester.

The family said they were awaiting the results of the postmortem and other investigations in the hopes of getting answers.

Engelbrecht is survived by four children, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a third great-grandchild on the way.

In a brief statement, Engelbrecht's family said they were struggling to come to terms with many aspects of the incident.

"This is a very difficult time for us, and we are struggling to come to terms with the many aspects of the incident, precisely because we have many questions and few answers. Our mother was a gentle person, with a soft voice, and the alleged manner in which she died breaks us," the statement read.