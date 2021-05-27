Death of SA student in China ruled an accident

Police in China have ruled the death of South African student, Kgothatso Mdunana, an accident.

Mdunana fell to her death at an apartment in Hangzhou.

In a statement on Thursday, the Chinese Embassy in South Africa said the police had ruled out homicide as a cause of death.

"Information received by the Embassy shows that the police in China has ruled out the possibility of homicide after a careful investigation. The established cause of death has been found to be the accidental fall from a building," the statement said.

Mdunana, who was a final year, civil engineering student at the Shandong University of Technology, fell from the 13th floor of an apartment building.

Following her death, the family pleaded with South Africans to help raise R350 000 for her repatriation. In just a few days, the target was reached and surpassed, with over R540 000 donated through BackaBuddy.

Mdunana's remains are still at Haining Funeral Parlour in Zhejiang Province, with repatriation expected to happen soon.

"The Embassy deeply regretted the tragic loss of Ms Mdunana and expressed sincere sympathy to her family. Since the news broke, the Embassy has availed itself to provide assistance to the bereaved family in dealing with the aftermath of the unbearable loss, including facilitation of the recent legal documents for the repatriation of Ms Mdunana's remains," the statement added.