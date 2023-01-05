Death toll climbs to 37 in Boksburg tanker explosion

The death toll from a Christmas Eve Boksburg tanker explosion has climbed to 37.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has conveyed condolences to families who lost loved ones.

Lesufi said two injured emergency services personnel were discharged from the hospital. The other six have been moved from ICU.

Police notified the provincial government about the additional deaths and the discovery of body parts at the scene of the explosion on Wednesday.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi conveyed condolences to those who lost loved ones during the explosion and vowed to continue providing government support to affected families. Some have already received support with burials, and others are receiving psychological counselling.

"We continue to stand with the many families whose lives have been changed forever by the tragic incident. This has not been easy, particularly for those who lost their loved ones.

Lesufi said, "We implore our health professionals to provide the best care to those still on the road to recovery. "

The gas tanker exploded when it became stuck under a railway bridge in Boksburg near the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Christmas Eve.







About 50 people were injured, 35 of whom were hospital employees.

Twelve healthcare workers were among the 37 who died.

Of the eight Ekurhuleni Emergency Medical Services officials injured in the blast, two have been discharged. Six have been moved from the intensive care unit to normal wards.

The 32-year-old driver was arrested but was later released without appearing in court after it was stated that there was insufficient evidence against him.



