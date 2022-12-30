WATCH | Death toll in Boksburg gas tanker blast rises to 34, SACC calls for justice for families

1h ago

Death toll in Boksburg gas tanker blast rises to 34, SACC calls for justice for families

Alex Patrick
  • The death toll in the deadly Boksburg gas tanker explosion has risen to 34.
  • Meanwhile, a memorial service has been held for the victims.
  • The SA Council of Churches has called for justice for the families.

The death toll in the Boksburg gas blast has risen to 34.

This was announced by Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko at a memorial service for the blast victims on Friday.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said this number might still rise.

Ten healthcare workers died and three are still in critical condition.

Nkomo-Ralehoko added 50 patients had been transported to nearby hospitals, four emergency medical services personnel were still in the hospital, and four others have since been discharged.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said although health workers were prepared to take in the injured after the blast, he did not anticipate the tragedy would be as extensive.

He added health staff and emergency workers needed to be trained for these types of events.

READ | Boksburg explosion: Woman discovers relative's body in pieces during day of horror

Phaahla said health workers, who died, took years of skills and missed mentorship opportunities with them.

"Only the Almighty can tell us why - let's leave the rest to the authorities," he said. "They did not die in vain. Their contribution to the community and to the country is appreciated."

Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell paid tribute to the families and loved ones of the victims and said the incident should not have happened.

Meanwhile, the SA Council of Churches (SACC) said healing for the families of those who died in the blast on Christmas Eve would only come through transparency and accountability.

Speaking at a memorial service for the 34 victims, SACC deputy secretary Reverend Mzwandile Molo added the loss was excruciating for the family of a child who would never open his Christmas presents, and those who must see gifts waiting under the tree that will never be opened.

"The journey to healing includes accountability and transparency.

"Moments like these cannot be left as mere accidents. As the SACC, we are with families and all South Africans. We were shocked that there appears to be no justice or accountability for a tragedy of this magnitude.

"We are shocked that the driver was let go because there is 'no evidence'.

s
Members of the Gauteng Department of Health Choir sing during a service for the victims of the Boksburg tanker explosion on Friday.

"Is the ball of fire not evidence enough, the screams…?"

Molo said the SACC had written to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) with queries about how there could be no evidence and what still needed to be done to collect evidence. 

He added the SACC wanted to know if a "proper” investigation had been done.

"We have written to NPA to clarify the processes and to ask what it means that there is not enough evidence.

s
A mourner holds their head in their hands during speeches at a service for the victims of the Boksburg tanker explosion.

"Are we back in the days of apartheid where people were killed, and the injustice system announces, 'there is no one to blame'."

Molo said the SACC echoed the call that now was not the time for corruption and looting but rather a time to come together.

A booming sermon by Anglican Bishop Charles May brought the congregation together in praise.

Speaking after the reverend, May also reference apartheid and the struggle song Senzeni Na? (What have we done?) was again sung.

"It's winter in the middle of summer. Every day, we hope that the number of the dead will not increase, but the number is increasing.

"This brings us back as we see the pain and suffering of people during apartheid singing Senzeni Na?

"Why did our loved ones have to die such painful deaths - many of these answers we will not get."

