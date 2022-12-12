Death toll in Free State N1 crash climbs to 13

The death toll in the accident on the N1 in the Free State has risen to 13.

The deadly crash took place 17km before the Verkeerdevlei Plaza in the direction of Winburg.

Four of the victims are children.

The number of people who died in an accident on the N1 in the Free State on Monday has risen to 13, says the provincial Department of Police, Roads, and Transport.



Department spokesperson Hillary Mophethe said the collision between a truck and minibus taxi took place 17km before the Verkeerdevlei Plaza in the direction of Winburg, at around 03:25 on Monday.

Free State Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Sipho Towa told News24 earlier the truck and a taxi collided head-on, and bodies were scattered across the road, while some were trapped in the taxi.

Four children were among those killed, Towa said.

Mophethe added three people sustained minor to critical injuries. They were taken to Pelonomi Trauma Hospital in Bloemfontein.

She said:

At the moment, the southbound lane has been closed off, and traffic officials are on the scene to redirect traffic.

Police, Roads and Transport MEC William Bulwane conveyed his condolences to the families and urged motorists to drive with caution during the festive season.



Last month, eight people were killed when an Interstate bus and a Sedaka Logistics truck collided on the N8 near Botshabelo in the Free State.

Sixty-two passengers suffered minor to critical injuries.



