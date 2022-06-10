11m ago

Death toll in Pretoria bus crash rises to 15, at least 37 injured

Iavan Pijoos
The death toll in the accident between a bus and a truck on the M17 at Hornsnek Road in Pretoria has risen.

PHOTO: Twitter/@TrafficRTMC
  • Tshwane EMS said 15 people were killed and 37 injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on Friday morning.
  • Eight females and seven males died in the collision.
  • Seven people suffered critical injuries.

The death toll in the accident involving a bus and a truck on the M17 at Hornsnek Road in Pretoria has risen to 15.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso confirmed that 15 people were killed and 37 others injured on Friday.

Mabaso said emergency services received a call at around 05:05 that a bus and a truck had collided on the M17 in Patryshoek, near the Bundu Inn Resort.

He said:

Emergency services arrived on scene to find a bus and truck that collided head-on, with multiple patients lying around and some still trapped inside both vehicles.

He said City of Tshwane firefighters, Gauteng Emergency Medical Services and private ambulance services treated and extricated the injured.

Tshwane EMS personnel at the accident scene
Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said eight women and seven men died in the accident.
Supplied Tshwane EMS

Mabaso said 15 people were declared dead on the scene, while 37 were transported to Dr George Mukhari, Steve Biko and Kalafong hospitals.

"Of the 15 deceased, eight were females and seven males, whereas 26 patients sustained minor to moderate injuries, four sustained moderate to critical injuries, and seven suffered critical injuries," he added.

Mabaso said the M17 road remained closed between the N4 on-ramp and off-ramp and the K8, Rosslyn, to allow the recovery of the bodies, the bus and truck, and on-scene investigations.

"The closure is anticipated to last more than five hours. The cause of the accident remains the subject of an investigation by law enforcement agencies."

