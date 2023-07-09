1h ago

'Deaths could have been avoided': Two people killed, dozens displaced overnight in Cape Town fire

Lisalee Solomons
Two people were killed after a fire tore through an informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town overnight.
Two people were killed after a fire tore through an informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town overnight.
  • Two people have died after a fire ripped through an informal settlement in Khayelitsha on Sunday.
  • At least 25 people have been displaced by the blaze.
  • The Khayelitsha Development Forum said the deaths could've been avoided.

Two people died and at least 25 were displaced after a fire ripped through the SST Section, Town Two in Khayelitsha, Cape Town on Sunday morning.

The City's Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said they received the call just after midnight and dispatched fire crews from Khayelitsha, Lansdowne, Macassar and Bellville to the scene.

PICS | One dead, more than 300 displaced after KZN informal settlement blaze

"Just after 02:00, firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the blaze that destroyed seven informal structures and left an estimate of 25 people displaced," said Carelse.

Two people succumbed to fatal burn wounds. Their bodies were discovered among the debris, said Carelse.

"The cause of the fire is unknown, and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service," said Carelse.

READ | If people aren't moved, 'we will never recover the Central Line' - Prasa on Cape Town train routes

Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Leon Tyhido told News24 that the two people who died were part of a long list of residents waiting for houses from the City.

Tyhido said:

These deaths could have been avoided had the City of Cape Town taken an interest [in] saving black lives.

Police did not respond to media enquiries, and their comment will be added once received.

