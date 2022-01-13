16m ago

December rainfall boosts dam levels in Chris Hani District Municipality

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
Water dam in Chris Hani District Municipality (Supplied by CHDM)

  • There have been massive improvements in dam levels in the Chris Hani District Municipality.
  • The improvements were caused by heavy December rainfalls.
  • The district has, however, cautioned residents and motorists to be mindful of the effects of the rain, such as flash floods.

Consistent December rainfall has resulted in a significant improvement in dam levels in the Chris Hani District Municipality.

According to the municipality, this was a welcome development compared to the dire state of water sources at the same time in 2021, which exerted pressure on water service provision as it operated a number of water schemes, which were highly dependent on underground water and rivers.

"From December 2021 to date, varied amounts of rainfall were received in different parts of the district, with some areas recording heavy downpours," its spokesperson, Bulelwa Ganyaza, said in a statement.

Ganyaza added a notable increase in dam levels across the district had been recorded, with vital sources such as the Waterdown Dam in the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality increasing to 100.35% compared to 19.7% in January 2021.

The Carnarvon Dam in Sterkstroom and Paradise Dam in Molteno both stand at 100%, while the Bonkolo Dam is at 66%.

READ | Buffalo City activates disaster management teams amid heavy floods in East London

The Thompson Dam in Khowa stands at 100%, while the Cala and Engcobo areas, which highly depend on springs and rivers, have also seen improvements.

Middelberg, which has underground water as its main source, has seen an increase in yields.

Said Ganyaza:
Whilst the district municipality welcomes the rains, we hasten to caution communities and motorists to be mindful of the effects of the rain, such as flash floods that pose a threat of drowning, overflowing rivers that may affect those residing in the flood line and the state of the roads, etc.

Last week, one person died following heavy flooding in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality.

The Chris Hani District Municipality said areas where scheduled water restrictions were introduced as a result of water shortage due to drought would see some relief.

However, restrictions would continue in places where the capacity of water infrastructure was an issue because massive urbanisation had put pressure on infrastructure.

