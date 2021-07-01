Decision on Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine application expected soon - Sahpra

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority says it will make a decision on the Sinovac vaccine application soon.

The regulator says the Sputnik V application is also expected to progress quicker after they received additional data.

Sahpra has reduced the vaccine application process from 20 months to three months.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) will make a decision on the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine application in the next few days.



On Thursday, Sahpra chief executive Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said Sahpra might be close to deciding on the use of the Chinese vaccine, after weeks of going through the vaccine data.

Semete-Makokotlela said:

With Sinovac, we are at quite an advanced stage of the evaluation. We have had numerous engagements with the applicant... I say there should be a decision communicated to the applicant in the next coming days.

She said the manufacturer of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine had submitted additional data and the review should thus progress faster.

Sputnik V has applied for an emergency use application and a rolling review application, where they make data available as they receive it.

"The expectation is that it will start to progress a lot quicker now that there is a lot of data recently submitted to us," Semete-Makokotlela said.

The regulator is also considering an application from Sinopharm, also from China.

Last week, members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) marched to Sahpra's offices, demanding that the regulator approve the Sinovac and Sputnik V vaccines.

READ | Police open case against EFF MP who convened Tshwane vaccine march

Semete-Makokotlela said a typical vaccine application takes up to 20 months from start to approval. With the Covid-19 vaccines, the process has been reduced to 90 working days because of the urgent need.

Sahpra earlier approved the Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines for use in South Africa. The national health department decided not to roll out the AstraZeneca vaccine after it was found to not be efficacious against the Beta variant of the coronavirus.

Semete-Makokotlela said:

If we get a good quality application, we are able to stick to this 90 days. But if it's not good quality, it requires a bit of back and forth. While we are expediting the time frames, we remain stringent on the requirements.

She said with the fast-changing nature of Covid-19, the regulator had mechanisms to withdraw a vaccine if, in the long run, it turned out to be less efficacious against a new variant.

"When there is data that the vaccine is not effective, we would look at the data and engage with the applicant and make a decision. We have a mechanism to withdraw an application."

Professor Helen Rees, Sahpra board chairperson, said there was a proposal to work on a national effectiveness protocol to deal with matters like that.

Rees said:

The World Health Organisation has developed some templates for this. With all the stakeholders, there is a proposal that we should have a national effectiveness protocol that would allow us to put new vaccines in and measure effectiveness.

Semete-Makokotlela said while it was important to approve vaccines as soon as possible, the regulator needed to maintain its professional standards.

"We are an independent regulator. All the decisions we make are made from science. The integrity of the regulator has to be protected. We cannot compromise on how we operate."