40m ago

add bookmark

Decision on Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine application expected soon - Sahpra

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An empty vial of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. (Getty)
An empty vial of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. (Getty)
  • The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority says it will make a decision on the Sinovac vaccine application soon.
  • The regulator says the Sputnik V application is also expected to progress quicker after they received additional data.
  • Sahpra has reduced the vaccine application process from 20 months to three months.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) will make a decision on the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine application in the next few days.

On Thursday, Sahpra chief executive Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said Sahpra might be close to deciding on the use of the Chinese vaccine, after weeks of going through the vaccine data.

Semete-Makokotlela said:

With Sinovac, we are at quite an advanced stage of the evaluation. We have had numerous engagements with the applicant... I say there should be a decision communicated to the applicant in the next coming days.

She said the manufacturer of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine had submitted additional data and the review should thus progress faster.

Sputnik V has applied for an emergency use application and a rolling review application, where they make data available as they receive it.

"The expectation is that it will start to progress a lot quicker now that there is a lot of data recently submitted to us," Semete-Makokotlela said.

The regulator is also considering an application from Sinopharm, also from China.

Last week, members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) marched to Sahpra's offices, demanding that the regulator approve the Sinovac and Sputnik V vaccines.

READ | Police open case against EFF MP who convened Tshwane vaccine march

Semete-Makokotlela said a typical vaccine application takes up to 20 months from start to approval. With the Covid-19 vaccines, the process has been reduced to 90 working days because of the urgent need.

Sahpra earlier approved the Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines for use in South Africa. The national health department decided not to roll out the AstraZeneca vaccine after it was found to not be efficacious against the Beta variant of the coronavirus.

Semete-Makokotlela said:

If we get a good quality application, we are able to stick to this 90 days. But if it's not good quality, it requires a bit of back and forth. While we are expediting the time frames, we remain stringent on the requirements.

She said with the fast-changing nature of Covid-19, the regulator had mechanisms to withdraw a vaccine if, in the long run, it turned out to be less efficacious against a new variant.

"When there is data that the vaccine is not effective, we would look at the data and engage with the applicant and make a decision. We have a mechanism to withdraw an application."

Professor Helen Rees, Sahpra board chairperson, said there was a proposal to work on a national effectiveness protocol to deal with matters like that.

Rees said: 

The World Health Organisation has developed some templates for this. With all the stakeholders, there is a proposal that we should have a national effectiveness protocol that would allow us to put new vaccines in and measure effectiveness.

Semete-Makokotlela said while it was important to approve vaccines as soon as possible, the regulator needed to maintain its professional standards.

"We are an independent regulator. All the decisions we make are made from science. The integrity of the regulator has to be protected. We cannot compromise on how we operate."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sahprachinasouth africacoronavirushealth
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The ConCourt sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt. The ruling was:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Just
33% - 1780 votes
Extreme
4% - 202 votes
Not enough
63% - 3389 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.30
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.97
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,772.88
+0.2%
Silver
26.19
+0.2%
Palladium
2,795.00
+0.5%
Platinum
1,088.50
+0.9%
Brent Crude
74.62
+0.5%
Top 40
60,316
+0.3%
All Share
66,439
+0.3%
Resource 10
64,327
+1.7%
Industrial 25
86,674
-0.6%
Financial 15
13,062
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun 2021

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo