50m ago

add bookmark

Decision to scrap curfew in line with scientific considerations - Gungubele

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said Cabinet's decision to scrap the curfew was done in line with a general consideration for the economy.
  • Cabinet decided on Thursday to immediately do away with a curfew as part of Covid-19 lockdown regulations.
  • Gungubele said the government was still considering a move away from the national state of disaster - but it would remain for now. 

In an attempt to justify the government's decision to scrap the curfew under the Level 1 lockdown, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said Cabinet had to consider the economic impact of the continued restriction of people's movement. 

He said Cabinet had to weigh the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus against the economic impact the curfew has on livelihoods. 

At a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, just days ahead of New Year's Eve, the government decided to do away with the curfew. There was a strong push for it to be scrapped, especially from the hospitality industry and opposition political parties. 

Gungubele said the decision was made in line with scientific considerations, adding that experts made it clear that the Omicron variant did not have as much of a clinical impact on the healthcare system as other variants.

ALSO READ | You can be on the beach at midnight but you can’t drink: SA’s new lockdown rules unpacked

With the comfort that the country had surpassed the peak, he said the government faced economic recovery.

"Our hope is that the curfew does not return, and people should keep following measures to prevent curfew coming back. We wish that it never comes back," Gungubele added.

State of Disaster here to stay - for now

There has also been a strong push for the national State of Disaster to be abandoned.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde pushed for its removal during a provincial command council meeting on Thursday. 

Gungubele said the government would ideally like to see the country out of a State of Disaster. He added, however, that it was the only tool it had to deal with emergencies and that it would remain in place. 

"Government does not like the State of Disaster. Circumstances have caused the need for it.  

"We would want a situation where the entire economy is in full swing, but we would not want to do away with the tool that helps us deal with issues. Without a State of Disaster, we would be decapitated. We are praying conditions to do away with it do come our way," Gungubele said. 

The country remains on Level 1 of the risk-adjusted lockdown.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mondli gungubelecyril ramaphosalockdownalcoholcoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | Free for one day only: The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

5h ago

LISTEN | Free for one day only: The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.89
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.47
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.01
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Gold
1,818.86
+0.2%
Silver
23.16
+0.5%
Palladium
1,941.00
-1.4%
Platinum
961.50
-0.4%
Brent Crude
79.53
+0.4%
Top 40
67,052
-0.1%
All Share
73,709
-0.1%
Resource 10
70,973
-0.1%
Industrial 25
95,457
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,799
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo