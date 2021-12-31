Decision to scrap curfew in line with scientific considerations - Gungubele

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said Cabinet's decision to scrap the curfew was done in line with a general consideration for the economy.

Cabinet decided on Thursday to immediately do away with a curfew as part of Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Gungubele said the government was still considering a move away from the national state of disaster - but it would remain for now.

In an attempt to justify the government's decision to scrap the curfew under the Level 1 lockdown, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said Cabinet had to consider the economic impact of the continued restriction of people's movement.

He said Cabinet had to weigh the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus against the economic impact the curfew has on livelihoods.

At a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, just days ahead of New Year's Eve, the government decided to do away with the curfew. There was a strong push for it to be scrapped, especially from the hospitality industry and opposition political parties.

Gungubele said the decision was made in line with scientific considerations, adding that experts made it clear that the Omicron variant did not have as much of a clinical impact on the healthcare system as other variants.

With the comfort that the country had surpassed the peak, he said the government faced economic recovery.

"Our hope is that the curfew does not return, and people should keep following measures to prevent curfew coming back. We wish that it never comes back," Gungubele added.

State of Disaster here to stay - for now

There has also been a strong push for the national State of Disaster to be abandoned.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde pushed for its removal during a provincial command council meeting on Thursday.

Gungubele said the government would ideally like to see the country out of a State of Disaster. He added, however, that it was the only tool it had to deal with emergencies and that it would remain in place.

"Government does not like the State of Disaster. Circumstances have caused the need for it.

"We would want a situation where the entire economy is in full swing, but we would not want to do away with the tool that helps us deal with issues. Without a State of Disaster, we would be decapitated. We are praying conditions to do away with it do come our way," Gungubele said.

The country remains on Level 1 of the risk-adjusted lockdown.