Decomposed body of 15-year-old girl found in shallow grave, boyfriend arrested

Tshepiso Motloung
Karabo Monyama, 15, who was reported missing on 5 March was found dead on Wednesday.
  • The body of Karabo Monyama, 15, has been found in a shallow grave.
  • North West police alleged that her 23-year-old boyfriend confessed to the murder.
  • Funani said Monyama's mother was unaware of the relationship between the two.

Police found the decomposed body of 15-year-old North West girl, Karabo Monyama, on Wednesday, days after she was reported missing, and her 23-year-old boyfriend was arrested on the same day.

He was charged with murder, perjury, and defeating the ends of justice.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said officers went to his house to question him about Monyama's whereabouts.

"He lied and told the police he didn't know who Karabo was. However, when the police returned to his house on Wednesday to question him again, he confessed to burying Karabo in a shallow grave," Funani alleged.

In addition to the murder charge, he was charged with perjury and defeating the ends of justice, she added.

He is expected to appear in the Moretele Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Monyama lived in Monageng Street in Cyferskuil, close to Makapanstad.

Police said the boyfriend lived in the same neighbourhood at his grandmother's house.

According to Funani, Karabo was last seen at around 13:00 on 5 March when she left home to watch soccer at a nearby field. However, she never returned. People in the village allegedly saw her walking with her boyfriend after the match.

She said Monyama's family only identified her body on Thursday morning.

"The body had badly decomposed, and they could only identify her through the clothing she had on and [a] mark on her body."

"The family is still in shock [by] the news. We ask that you give them time to process what's happened."

Monyama's mother was unaware of the romantic relationship between Monyama and the man, Funani added.

