Decomposed body of child discovered in Cape Town, police seeks help after body of man found hanging from tree

Kaveel Singh
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • The badly decomposed body of a child was found in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay.
  • DNA testing will determine whether it is the body of missing child, Anothando Mhlobo.
  • Western Cape police are also trying to identify two other bodies discovered in the province.

Police are trying to establish the identity, gender and cause of death of a child, whose body was discovered in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay, on Tuesday.

"Due to the state of decomposition of the body, the age, gender and identity could not be immediately determined. An autopsy is expected to be conducted soon to determine the cause of death," police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

Potelwa said DNA testing will also be conducted to ascertain if the body is that of Anothando Mhlobo, who went missing from the area in August.

The decomposed body was discovered in a rocky and sandy area of Imizamo Yethu, Potelwa said.

In a separate incident, Muizenberg police are seeking the assistance of the public to identify a deceased man, who was found hanging from a tree.

ALSO READ | Body of KZN missing teen recovered at sea with arm missing

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said that, on Sunday, 13 December, at around 19:50, an unknown man was found hanging from a branch of a tree in Zandvlei Resort, near Muizenberg. 

"He was wearing a navy blue jacket, dark pants, blue socks and white sneakers."

He said that, in another incident on Wednesday, 9 September, the lifeless body of an unknown man was found between Steenberg and Lakeside railway stations. 

"He was wearing brown pants, purple and blue T-shirt and Nike slip-ons."

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the deceased men are requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Millicent Teichardt, on 021 787 9000/082 411 2455 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. 

