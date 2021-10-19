Decomposing body bound with rope found in shallow grave in Sebokeng

Sebokeng police have retrieved the decomposed body of a man.

The body was buried in a shallow grave near the railway lines in the Boiketlong informal settlement.

The man's hands and legs were bound with rope.

Residents of Boiketlong informal settlement in Sebokeng have expressed shock following the discovery of the decomposed body of an unknown man buried in a shallow grave.

The gruesome discovery was made on Monday night by a person crossing the railway line linking the informal settlement and Sebokeng.

The passerby alerted local police officers, who responded to the scene. Police forensic experts retrieved the body from a shallow grave on Tuesday morning.

'Cruel' death

The man's hands and legs were bound with rope. A resident who identified himself as Thabang Mokoena said residents were fearful after the discovery was made.

"Whoever killed the deceased is cruel. Before police could arrive, we looked at the deceased's face and it was not identifiable due to the state of decomposition," Mokoena said.

Mokoena said residents often crossed the railway tracks where the shallow grave was discovered.

"I cross there daily when I got for shopping in Sebokeng and hadn't seen the deceased. I think soil covering over the deceased was swept by recent rains, making it easier for the body to protrude.

"When we arrived, the deceased's arm protruded from the soil. We are scared because almost everyone from our section passes near the place where the deceased was found," said Mokoena.

Forensic pathologists at the scene where the body of an unknown adult male was found buried in a shallow grave in Sebokeng. The deceased was bound with ropes (@ntwaagae) pic.twitter.com/3MTSnaQpiW — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) October 19, 2021

Another resident, Lydia Motaung added that she had passed by the scene on Sunday morning.

"As women, we are not safe at all. We don't know whether the deceased lived among us. It was difficult to identify who he was. What I have seen is gruesome. I have never seen such a sight before," said Motaung.

Police spokesperson Constable Shaan Motsapi said they were alerted on Monday night and forensic experts were dispatched to the scene.

Police guarded the scene throughout the night to prevent people from tampering with it.

"We have opened an inquest docket. The deceased is unknown at this stage. We are appealing to anyone with information to come forward," Motsapi said.

