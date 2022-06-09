1h ago

Defence demands access to clearer image of person behind wheel of Meghan Cremer's stolen car

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
Jeremy Sias.
Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • Murder accused Jeremy Sias' defence has submitted a list of further particulars it wants from the State, including DNA evidence and CCTV footage.
  • Sias denies murdering Meghan Cremer, who lived on the farm where he was employed as a general worker.
  • The case has been postponed to July.

An enlarged photo of Meghan Cremer's car captured on surveillance footage being driven on Vadelandsche Rietvlei Farm the day she went missing is one of the pieces of evidence murder accused Jeremy Sias' defence has requested from the State in his bid to be acquitted of the murder.

This, as it needed to be analysed as it could indicate who the person responsible for her murder could be, defence advocate Bashier Sibda told the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

Judge Elizabeth Baartman agreed.

A white car is seen driving away at Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Farm the day Meghan Cremer went missing.

"It is in everyone's interest to see who is driving," she said.

The trial was postponed to 25 July.

Sibda, before the adjournment, requested for further particulars and asked for details as to why no DNA results were obtained from swabs taken of Cremer's fingernails as well as for a comparison to be done of an unknown DNA mixture collected from his client's hoodie to one of the women who had been in Cremer's car after her disappearance.

Furthermore, the defence has asked for CCTV footage recorded at Vaderlansche Rietvlei Farm on 3 and 4 August 2019 from all eight its cameras.

Aerial photos of the farm were also requested together with photos of a manual gate where Sias claimed he found Cremer's car with the key in the ignition.

Meghan Cremer.
Son Foto Verskaf

The defence further applied for information pertaining to fingerprints found in Cremer's rented cottage as well as supplementary images of her cottage and her driveway, captured from the street, the unit as seen from the main house and the area where her friend Thomas Mbalula had testified to seeing her while offloading horses on the day of her disappearance while smoking outside her home.

Cremer went missing on 3 August 2019. Her body was discovered five days later.

She was strangled with a blue ribbon.

Sias led police to her remains, which he had dumped on a farm in Olieboom Road, Philippi. He claimed to have taken her Toyota Auris for a joyride from the farm where he worked, and Cremer lived.

According to him, he later found her body in the boot of the car and disposed of it, fearing he would be blamed for her murder.

Sias denied killing her, alleging he had feared he would be blamed for her murder.


