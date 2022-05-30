1h ago

add bookmark

Defence in Senzo Meyiwa trial wants Netflix removed from courtroom

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star
Photo: Supplied by Netflix
  • The murder trial of former Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, resumed in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.
  • Defence Advocate Malesela Teffo asked the court to eject the popular documentary maker, Netflix from court.
  • Teffo represents four of the five men accused of killing Meyiwa.

Advocate Malesela Teffo, who represents four of the men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, on Monday asked the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to remove, popular documentary maker, Netflix, from the courtroom. 

Five men are on trial for the murder of Meyiwa in Vosloorus in 2014.

Before the trial got underway on Monday, the State and defence teams for the accused met behind closed doors in Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela's chambers. 

This was to discuss an application previously brought by the State objecting to the line of questioning by Teffo during the cross-examination of the State's first witness Sergeant Thabo Mosia. 

However, as part of the defences response to the application, they also called for the removal of Netflix from court. 

Back in court, Maumela said that Teffo raised an issue about the attendance of "Netflix" in court. 

READ | Senzo Meyiwa crime scene discrepancies in the spotlight

Advocate Ben Winks told the court that Netflix was not in attendance, but that Ten10 Films, a production house, is shooting a documentary for the streaming platform. 

Winks also informed the court that Teffo did not alert them to his application and argued that Teffo's request should have been in the form of a substantive application. 

Winks told the court that his client was a production house and should be regarded as a media house. 

He added that Ten10 Films had applied and were granted access to film court proceedings along with several other media houses. 

Winks said that if Teffo wanted the production house removed from the court, evidence should be provided as to why their rights should be limited. 

Teffo first claimed that Netflix was not a media house and was purely at court to turn a profit. 

He added that the production house were not in court to inform the public. 

Teffo said: 

Netflix is for rich people.

He also alleged that his witnesses were being intimidated and exposed before testifying in court.

Without substantiating Teffo also claimed that there was a racial issue which led to him wanting the production house ejected from court proceedings. 

Netflix flighted a documentary on the Meyiwa murder before the trial started in the high court. 

The State through Advocate George Baloyi claimed that the documentary makers had breached the sub judice principle. 

Adv. Malesela Teffo Foto: CityPress

Winks responded by giving case law which showed that documentary makers were also regarded as media houses. 

He added that all media houses are a business and this alone was not grounds to eject his clients. 

Winks also took exception to the fact that Teffo appeared to giving evidence as opposed to making legal arguments. 

Winks argued that if evidence of wrong doing is brought before the court, he should be given the right to rebut the allegations. 

In response Maumela said he cannot order anyone to leave the court room as he doesn't have any evidence before him only claims from Teffo. 

ALSO READ | New public interest in Senzo Meyiwa case as his murder trial gets under way

He added that there was also no confirmation on whether the documentary makers fell under the media or not.

The court effectively dismissed the application to eject documentary makers.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
netflixsenzo meyiwamalesela teffopretoriagautengcourtmedia
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 4461 votes
No
53% - 4978 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.52
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.61
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.72
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.9%
Gold
1,856.95
+0.2%
Silver
21.96
-0.7%
Palladium
2,037.50
-1.9%
Platinum
960.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
119.43
+1.7%
Top 40
65,430
+2.4%
All Share
72,062
+2.2%
Resource 10
78,079
+1.5%
Industrial 25
77,804
+2.2%
Financial 15
16,859
+3.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

27 May

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo