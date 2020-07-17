10m ago

Defence Minister Mapisa-Nqakula and her husband recover from Covid-19

Jenna Etheridge
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)
Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and her husband Charles, who is the national security advisor to the President, recently tested positive for Covid-19, but have recovered.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Friday said the pair were still in self-isolation and had been working from home.

"We are glad that all their symptoms have cleared and we are looking forward to them finishing their 14 days of mandatory self-quarantine period," he said.

Mapisa-Nqakula's private office staff were also tested.

"We once again extend our well-wishes to all who have contracted the Covid-19 disease. We also extend our condolences to the many families who have lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus," said Mthembu.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and his wife, Nolwandle Mantashe, also tested positive for Covid-19.

They were isolating at home, where Mantashe continued to work.

