Defend yourselves relentlessly - KZN MEC urges cops to shoot back after station commander killed

A KwaZulu-Natal MEC has called on police to use their weapons and not die with their guns by their side.

Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Peggy Nkonyeni made the statement after an acting station commander was shot and killed.

Police have implemented a 72-hour activation plan as they hunt for the perpetrators.

Acting Ndwedwe police station commander Colonel Jabulani Ndawonde, aged 56, was gunned down while he was on his way home. The occupants of a white mini pick-up truck first overtook him before opening fire in the vicinity of the Bhamshela taxi rank.

He died at the scene.

Later, national police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole asked for the immediate mobilisation of a 72-hour activation plan.

On Tuesday, KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Peggy Nkonyeni condemned the killing.

"The murder of a police officer or any member of the law enforcement fraternity is a direct attack on the state and the rule of law. Therefore police must not die with a gun in their hands, but they must defend themselves relentlessly.

"The threat to the lives of police members will not be tolerated and we urge police to defend themselves by all means necessary should they be under attack. The murder of a police officer or any member of the law enforcement fraternity is a direct attack on the state and the rule of law."

Between April 2020 and March 2021, 11 police officers were killed in the province while they were on duty and 10 were killed while off duty.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the perpetrators can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send tip-offs to the My SAPS app. All information received will be treated confidentially.

