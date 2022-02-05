34m ago

Defenders Of The People boots out two councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay for voting with ANC

Malibongwe Dayimani
Defenders of The People president Ruphus Mphahlele.
Supplied
  • Defenders of The People councillor Florence Hermaans has been suspended by her party for not sharing her salary with it, among other issues.
  • She is also accused of striking a power-sharing deal with the ANC without permission from national party leaders.  
  • The party has kicked Hermaans and Tukela Zumani out of the council and submitted the names of Trevor Louw and Bongekile Emelda Mankahla as replacements.

The newly formed Defenders of The People (DOP) party has suspended its Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, Florence Hermaans, for failing to give away half of her council salary to the party for two months as she was instructed do, and other allegations.

The party also withdrew Hermaans, 56, and Tukela Zumani, 32, from the council.

It submitted names of Trevor Louw, 53, and Bongekile Emelda Mankahla, 45, as replacements to acting City manager Noxolo Nqwazi.

Hermaans and Zumani are accused of forming a coalition government with the ANC without the knowledge of national party bosses.

In a letter addressed to Hermaans, which News24 has seen, DOP general secretary Aubrey Maake told Hermaans that she had been suspended for misconduct. 

The letter explained that the decision was made after the party leadership received several reports about her behaviour and "unbecoming conduct" as a member of DOP and a public representative. 


In the letter, the party charged:
  • You were notified by the president [of DOP] as a public representative to pay 50% of your salary for two months as [an] obligatory contribution, but you did not honour [the] request.
  • You were invited by the president [Ruphus Mphahlele] to attend a meeting to outline strategies our organisation needs to carry in the council. You did not honour that invitation.
  • You were invited to attend DOP central meetings several times. You did not honour a single meeting.

Maake added: "You have met [the] ANC leadership and other political parties under the umbrella of [the] DOP to form a coalition or to vote with them in the municipal council without engaging the president of the organisation."

The party further charged that Hermaans was not advocating the policies of the DOP as a PR councillor.   

In a letter addressed to acting City manager Noxolo Nqwazi, Maake said the national structure learnt afterwards that two councillors of the party entered into a coalition. 

"The national structure tried several times to engage with the members involved with no success," Maake said. 

He added that the members refused to comply with instructions from the upper structure of the DOP.   

Called for comment, Hermaans said she had not yet received any correspondence from the party's national leadership on her position in the council and in the party. 

On Friday evening, Mphahlele confirmed all the changes. 

Asked whether she was at loggerheads with the national leaders, Hermaans said: "Our relationship is intact. I don't know what you are talking about."

Asked to react to the changes, Zumani said: "I'm very busy serving the people of the Nelson Mandela Bay, chap. I have not received any communication to that effect. I can't possibly react to a communication that I haven't received."  

The withdrawal of the DOP councillors is expected to harm the ANC-led coalition government. 

The coalition does not have the 61-seat majority in the 120-seat council.

It only has 58 seats, comprising those of the ANC, AIC, GOOD, NA, PAC, UDM, DOP and AIM.

The DA leads another group of opposition parties.

The DOP signed a partnership agreement with the other parties in the bay. 

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Miniki was unable to confirm if Nqwazi received the letter. His response will be added once received.

